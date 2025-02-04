Save $200 on Motorola razr+ here!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Apple may finally fix this dangerous AirTag flaw - took long enough, alright

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Accessories Apple
An AirTag in a person's hand with an iPhone in the background.
Apple is rumored to fix a big security issue with the AirTag 2: it will reportedly make the speaker harder to remove.

Rumor has it that the AirTag 2 is going to come sometime this year, probably around the summer. The original AirTags were released four years ago, and their successor may include one feature that should eliminate (or at least, seriously diminish) your scrutinizing suspicion about the tracker.

Alright, it's not all bad with AirTags: these tiny item tracking devices have proven useful in many ways, including saving your lost luggage from careless airline employees or giving you superhero powers when somebody attempts to steal your car.

However, the AirTags have also been scrutinized for their ability to be used for stalking. Of course, other item trackers are also subject to this misuse, but Apple's AirTags got popular, hence the drama.

Now, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is planning to eliminate a huge security worry with the second-generation AirTags. Although Cupertino has made many improvements with software to prevent stalking, now the company is reportedly going to hit with the hammer and make a hardware change to the AirTags as well.

Gurman claims that the speaker on the AirTag 2 will be harder to remove. Basically, stalkers remove the speaker from the OG AirTags, thus making the device hard to spot when hidden. But Apple seems to want to be one step ahead of malicious users.



Gurman doesn't particularly mention how Apple would achieve this. However, if the change is successful, it will help eliminate one of the most used stalker tactics.

Of course, some genuine users may not like this change too much: the loud noise the AirTag can make may scare pets, interrupt important business meetings, and frankly startle you. Hopefully, Apple will somehow address those concerns, but even if it doesn't, I'd bet it's better not to be stalked.

This reported change will help clean the AirTag's reputation. The item tracker has seen quite a lot of criticism since its launch, so maybe this change would iron out these controversies.

Meanwhile, the AirTags 2 are also rumored to come with a new ultrawide-band chip, similar to the one in the iPhone 15. This would extend the range of the AirTags Precision Finding, and may actually triple it.

Recommended Stories
Other item trackers on the market, including Samsung's SmartTag and Tile, also sport safety features. However, the AirTag is quite good at notifying iPhone users if an unknown AirTag is moving with them, which is harder to do with the alternatives. If the new rumor about its hard-to-remove speaker turns out to be true, it would be easy for the AirTag to claim better security features to beat the competition.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
T-Mobile CEO reveals which customers will have to pay for satellite texting
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Starting tomorrow, Apple might have to raise iPhone prices in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Galaxy S25 gets massive 24 GB update before people even have their hands on it
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Another app is killed so Google Messages can shine
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
Galaxy S25 Ultra has worse glass protection but there’s a very good reason for it
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon
T-Mobile just lost its huge connectivity edge over AT&T and Verizon

Latest News

The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
The stylus-wielding Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is once again on sale at the official store
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Trump comes up with another idea for TikTok, but there's a problem
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Future Samsung Galaxy Rings could control more than just your health
Samsung stops releasing monthly updates for the Galaxy S21 series
Samsung stops releasing monthly updates for the Galaxy S21 series
Competitively priced Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now even more affordable after a $120 discount
Competitively priced Galaxy Tab S9 FE is now even more affordable after a $120 discount
Gemini extensions are now accessible from your phone’s lock screen
Gemini extensions are now accessible from your phone’s lock screen
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless