Apple announces lost AirTag location sharing with Airlines and other third parties with latest beta

A screenshot from Apple's Share Item Location feature
Apple today officially announced a feature designed to streamline the process of locating lost items, particularly for travelers. Share Item Location, previously spotted in the iOS 18.2 developer beta, allows users to securely share the location of an AirTag or Find My network accessory with third parties such as airlines. This functionality will be available to all users in the upcoming public beta of iOS 18.2, a free software update for iPhone Xs and later.

Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services, highlighted the significance of this feature for travelers, stating, "The Find My network and AirTag have become essential tools for users, especially when dealing with misplaced luggage. Share Item Location offers a new level of convenience and peace of mind by enabling secure information sharing with airlines and other service providers."

Share Item Location allows users to generate a unique link within the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac, which can then be shared with the relevant party. Recipients can view the item's location on an interactive map, complete with automatic updates and timestamps. To ensure user privacy, the shared location is automatically disabled as soon as the item is found, can be revoked by the owner at any time, and expires automatically after seven days.

Apple&#039;s Share Item Location feature in Find My app | Image credit — Apple - Apple announces lost AirTag location sharing with Airlines and other third parties with latest beta
Apple's Share Item Location feature in Find My app | Image credit — Apple

Several major airlines, including Air Canada, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa, and United, have partnered with Apple to integrate Share Item Location into their baggage tracking systems. This collaboration is hoped to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction by expediting the process of locating and returning mishandled luggage. Apple has emphasized the privacy and security measures that have been implemented in order to enable this partnership with these airlines, including limited access and mandatory authentication for viewing shared location data.

Furthermore, Apple is collaborating with SITA, a leading air transport technology provider, to incorporate Share Item Location into WorldTracer, a global baggage tracking system that is used by over 500 airlines. This integration will extend the benefits of this feature to a wider network of airports and ground handlers. Share Item Location leverages the existing Find My network and  maintains end-to-end encryption and anonymity, ensuring that the data remains private and secure.

This new feature represents a significant step towards improving the travel experience by addressing a common pain point. By enabling secure and efficient location sharing, particularly to airlines, Apple offers both convenience and peace of mind for users of its Find My network.
