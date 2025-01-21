AirTags are given away to combat Colorado's grand theft auto problem
Nothing validates some high government officials' claims that crime is going away like the fact that the police is now giving away AirTags and Tile Bluetooth trackers to residents.
People are advised to put the AirTags and Tile trackers in their cars to help combat theft auto in Arvada, Colorado.
In 2023, Colorado ranked fourth highest in the US of A for auto theft. That's down from the first place in 2021. So I guess the police will need lots and lots of AirTags, if they want to make a difference.
I'm trying not to be too cheeky about it, but – how did the police recover stolen cars before the AirTag era? Or, if somebody chooses not to get a Bluetooth tracker, will his stolen car be even looked for?
Apple's product lineup for 2025 includes the AirTag 2. We expect it to feature a significant upgrade in its range thanks to a new ultrawide-band chip, similar to the one in the iPhone 15.
The enhanced chip will triple the device's Precision Finding range, extending it from the current 10–30 meters to approximately 30–90 meters, greatly improving its usability.
The AirTag 2 should continue to rely on Apple's Find My network, using Bluetooth to broadcast its location securely. Nearby Apple devices relay its signal to Apple's servers, allowing users to track items through the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac. For nearby searches, users can activate a sound to help locate their belongings.
What's more, there are also stickers that authorities are handing out. People should put them on their windshields. The stickers are informative and they read: "Warning! Tracker equipped. This vehicle can be tracked by police if stolen!" The idea is to discourage potential car thieves.
Also: will the police be handing out the AirTag 2, once it materializes?
