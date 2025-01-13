Apple's AirTag 2 could come with a 300% improvement in this area
Now that Apple's product roadmap for 2025 is out there, it's time to dive deeper into one of Cupertino's less popular, but nevertheless interesting gadgets: the AirTag 2.
As Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted, the successor to the original AirTag is being developed and it's coming with an improved range.
As the report claims, the longer range of the AirTag 2 (code-named B589) will be made possible thanks to a new ultrawide-band chip. Previously reported upgrades included improved wireless technology and added security, but new details reveal that the upcoming AirTag will feature an advanced chip similar to the one in the iPhone 15.
This means 30 to 90 meters (almost 300 ft.) – a much, much better overall experience, as you can imagine.
They utilize Apple's Find My network, securely broadcasting their location via Bluetooth. Nearby Apple devices pick up the AirTag's signal and relay it to Apple's servers, allowing you to track your item through the Find My app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
For nearby items, you can activate a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. Newer iPhones with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology provide even more precise tracking, guiding you directly to the item with distance measurements and directional arrows. AirTags can also notify you if you leave an item behind, preventing forgetfulness and offering peace of mind during travel or daily activities.
This innovation will significantly extend its range, making it easier to locate attached items. Currently, Precision Finding works within a range of approximately 10 to 30 meters, depending on the environment. The next-generation AirTag, however, is expected to triple that distance with the updated ultrawide-band technology.
I'm sure these will be a hit, once they hit the market. They're compact, user-friendly, and certainly help with lost or misplaced belongings, including keys, bags, luggage, and more.
Of course, AirTags include safeguards to prevent unauthorized tracking. If an unfamiliar AirTag moves with you, your device will alert you, and you can easily identify and disable the tag if necessary.
