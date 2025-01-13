Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
Apple's AirTag 2 could come with a 300% improvement in this area

By
Apple
Apple's AirTag tracker shot up close.
Now that Apple's product roadmap for 2025 is out there, it's time to dive deeper into one of Cupertino's less popular, but nevertheless interesting gadgets: the AirTag 2.

As Bloomberg's Mark Gurman noted, the successor to the original AirTag is being developed and it's coming with an improved range.

As the report claims, the longer range of the AirTag 2 (code-named B589) will be made possible thanks to a new ultrawide-band chip. Previously reported upgrades included improved wireless technology and added security, but new details reveal that the upcoming AirTag will feature an advanced chip similar to the one in the iPhone 15.

This innovation will significantly extend its range, making it easier to locate attached items. Currently, Precision Finding works within a range of approximately 10 to 30 meters, depending on the environment. The next-generation AirTag, however, is expected to triple that distance with the updated ultrawide-band technology.

This means 30 to 90 meters (almost 300 ft.) – a much, much better overall experience, as you can imagine.

I'm sure these will be a hit, once they hit the market. They're compact, user-friendly, and certainly help with lost or misplaced belongings, including keys, bags, luggage, and more.

They utilize Apple's Find My network, securely broadcasting their location via Bluetooth. Nearby Apple devices pick up the AirTag's signal and relay it to Apple's servers, allowing you to track your item through the Find My app on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

For nearby items, you can activate a sound from the AirTag to help locate it. Newer iPhones with Ultra Wideband (UWB) technology provide even more precise tracking, guiding you directly to the item with distance measurements and directional arrows. AirTags can also notify you if you leave an item behind, preventing forgetfulness and offering peace of mind during travel or daily activities.

Of course, AirTags include safeguards to prevent unauthorized tracking. If an unfamiliar AirTag moves with you, your device will alert you, and you can easily identify and disable the tag if necessary.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

