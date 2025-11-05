Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Apple’s latest iOS 26.2 beta lets you dial Lock Screen transparency to perfection

Apple expands Liquid Glass options so your Lock Screen can be as subtle or bold as you want.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple Software updates iPhone
An iPhone with its Lock Screen on display.
Apple has just released the latest iOS 26.2 beta, and as always, new features are starting to surface. One of the more interesting tweaks? A slider that lets you control just how transparent your Lock Screen looks.

Fine-tuning Liquid Glass


Apple isn’t done giving users ways to make Liquid Glass feel personal. With the stable iOS 26.1, which just rolled out, we got a choice for a more tinted look, and now, in iOS 26.2 beta, there’s a proper transparency slider – at least for the Lock Screen.



The slider works with all the different font options. You can make your Lock Screen clock ultra-transparent, fully opaque, or somewhere in between. The choice is completely yours.

You’ll find the slider in the Wallpaper editing screen by tapping on the clock. iOS 26 had something similar, but it didn’t make nearly as much of a difference. Unlike the simple Clear vs Tinted toggle in iOS 26.1, this is a true slider with more control.



However, one limitation remains: Apple still only allows resizing the clock with the default font. Hopefully, future betas will bring that flexibility to all Lock Screen fonts.

More ways to personalize


Giving users more options to tweak their Lock Screen is a smart move. This way, if you are not a fan of the Liquid Glass redesign (and we know a lot of you are not), you can keep things looking more solid. Still, for fans who like the new style and want to push it further, the slider lets you dial transparency exactly how you like it.

Do you like tinkering with Lock Screen settings like transparency and fonts?

Vote View Result

Play around, it’s up to you


Personally, I’m not sure I would make the clock even more transparent – but hey, it probably depends on the wallpaper I pick. However, it’s nice knowing the option is there, letting you experiment and make your Lock Screen truly your own.

If you want to check all the updates iOS 26.2 beta brings, check out: 



Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.webp
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 5

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
It's hard to believe, but the Exynos 2600 AP reportedly benchmarks at Apple M5 levels
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real
Galaxy S26 Ultra's Snapdragon woes could hurt sales as Exynos struggles are real

Latest News

This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
This Razr+ (2024) deal is insane — grab $800 in total savings
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
The LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is way too cheap to wait until Black Friday
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Galaxy S25+ just dropped by $150 on Amazon
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
Another phone brand steps in the US, roll out the red carpet
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
EcoFlow's Delta 3 Classic plunges to a record-low price ahead of Black Friday
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
Google Maps' new live lane guidance helps users safely exit a highway
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless