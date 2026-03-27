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Apple just revealed how it plans to build more of your iPhone right here in America

Four new partners, $400 million, and a supply chain strategy years in the making.

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Apple and Corning glass partnership will build more iPhone glass in the U.S. | Image by Apple
Apple just made a pretty big move to get more iPhone parts built right here in the U.S., and the details tell us a lot about which features the company cares most about keeping close to home.

Apple brings four new partners into its U.S. manufacturing program


Apple announced that four companies (Bosch, Cirrus Logic, TDK, and Qnity Electronics) are now part of its American Manufacturing Program, or AMP for short. The company is putting $400 million toward these new partnerships through 2030, and all four will be making parts and materials for Apple products on American soil.

This builds on the program Apple kicked off back in August 2025 with an initial roster that included Amkor, Applied Materials, Broadcom, Coherent, Corning, GlobalFoundries, GlobalWafers America, MP Materials, Samsung, and Texas Instruments.

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Now, here's what each new partner is actually doing:

  • TDK, which has been working with Apple for over 30 years, will make sensors in the U.S. for the very first time. These are the tiny sensors that keep your iPhone camera steady when you're taking photos or video.
  • Bosch is teaming up with TSMC at a facility in Washington state to produce chips that power features like Crash Detection and the activity tracking on your Apple Watch.
  • Cirrus Logic is working with GlobalFoundries at a plant in New York to develop the chips behind Face ID.
  • Qnity Electronics, together with HD MicroSystems, will supply materials used in making semiconductors and components tied to AI and high-performance computing.

All of this falls under Apple's larger $600 billion, four-year commitment to U.S. manufacturing.

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Why this expansion actually matters for you


Since AMP launched, Apple says it has already sourced over 20 billion chips made in the U.S. from 24 factories across 12 states. This year alone, the company expects to purchase well over 100 million chips from TSMC's factory in Arizona, which is a significant jump from 2025.

The original partners are making progress too. Amkor broke ground on a $7 billion chip packaging facility in Arizona where Apple will be the first and biggest customer. Corning's plant in Kentucky is now completely dedicated to making the cover glass for every iPhone and Apple Watch shipped around the world.

All of this is happening while tariffs and global trade tensions keep making overseas manufacturing riskier and more expensive. Apple has also reportedly absorbed around $3.3 billion in tariff costs so far rather than passing those expenses on to consumers.

What matters most to you when it comes to where your iPhone is made?
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A smart play, but let's keep it real


I want to pump the brakes here a little. $400 million spread across four companies over four-plus years comes out to roughly $25 million per partner, per year. For a company with a market value north of $3.6 trillion, that's not exactly earth-shattering money. The most advanced chips still come from Taiwan, and the vast majority of iPhones are still put together in China. That hasn't changed, and this announcement doesn't change it either.

What I do find encouraging, though, is how specific Apple is being with these partnerships. This isn't some vague press release. Apple is telling you exactly which features stand to benefit: camera stabilization, Crash Detection, Face ID. That kind of specificity points to real engineering work happening domestically, not just a feel-good photo op.

The way I see it, Apple is playing a long game here, balancing supply chain security with some well-timed political goodwill. It's practical and it's smart. However, if you're expecting your next iPhone to carry a "Built in the USA" sticker on the box, you might be waiting a while.

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Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
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