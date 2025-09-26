Apple is using the iPhone 17 Pro to change your mind about what a live broadcast camera could be





What's happening on the field?



If you t iPhone 17 Pro directly into the live broadcast, marking a first for professional sports. This isn't just a pre-recorded segment; this is live footage being captured and used in real time.



The production team will have four iPhone 17 Pros positioned around Fenway Park to grab unique angles that bigger, traditional cameras can't easily get. These positions include the home dugout and inside the legendary Green Monster, as well as an RF cam roaming around the stadium. If you t une into the Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox game on Apple TV+ tonight , you’re going to see something brand new. Apple is integrating its newly-releasedPro directly into the live broadcast, marking a first for professional sports. This isn't just a pre-recorded segment; this is live footage being captured and used in real time.The production team will have fourPros positioned around Fenway Park to grab unique angles that bigger, traditional cameras can't easily get. These positions include the home dugout and inside the legendary Green Monster, as well as an RF cam roaming around the stadium.





The goal is to capture everything from batting practice and player intros to the general fan atmosphere. However, to make sure viewers know what they’re seeing, Apple will use special on-screen overlays to identify when the broadcast is showing footage shot on an iPhone.



Why this is important



Obviously, this is a massive flex from Apple, but it's also a significant step for mobile video technology. For years, we've seen competitors like Samsung run "Shot on Galaxy" campaigns, often with beautifully produced short films. We’ve seen the same from Apple itself, like when the company revealed back in 2023 that that year’s "Scary Fast" Mac event had been entirely shot on an Obviously, this is a massive flex from Apple, but it's also a significant step for mobile video technology. For years, we've seen competitors like Samsung run "Shot on Galaxy" campaigns, often with beautifully produced short films. We’ve seen the same from Apple itself, like when the company revealed back in 2023 that that year’s "Scary Fast" Mac event had been entirely shot on an iPhone 15 Pro Max

While impressive, all those examples were created in controlled environments. This time, however. Apple is taking its "Shot on iPhone" concept to a chaotic, unpredictable, live national sports broadcast. There's nowhere to hide.





For creators, it's another proof point that the barrier to high-quality production is lower than ever. For Apple and MLB, it allows for creative, intimate camera angles that would otherwise be difficult or impossible, adding to their growing list of broadcast enhancements like drone shots and umpire cams.





Smartphone cameras have come a long way. Do you think smartphones could eventually replace expensive professional cameras in broadcasting? Yes, there’s no need for expensive equipment at this point No, they can complement, but never replace real cameras. Yes, there’s no need for expensive equipment at this point 0% No, they can complement, but never replace real cameras. 100%





Is this the future of broadcasting?





Honestly, this is genuinely cool and a very clever move. While an iPhone isn't going to replace the massive telephoto cameras tracking fly balls anytime soon, its potential for supplemental angles is undeniable.





I'm personally very curious to see how the footage holds up tonight, although, in reality, we shouldn’t be worried at all. A little unknown tidbit is that this is actually not the first time Apple has pulled this off. We learned that during last Friday’s broadcast of the Giants and Dodgers game, with Clayton Kershaw’s last home regular season start, iPhones were used in the game broadcast. These are iPhones that were stacked up against professional gear worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, yet iPhones were used to capture that special moment. What a time to be alive!



