Apple is reportedly shifting more titles and responsibilities in its Health and WatchOS divisions

A major internal reorganization is underway at Apple, triggered by the impending retirement of its longtime COO, Jeff Williams. According to a report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, key divisions like Health, Fitness+, and watchOS are being shifted under new leadership in a move that signals the company's future priorities.





What's changing at the top of Apple?





Big changes are happening inside the walls of Apple Park. With Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams—CEO Tim Cook 's No. 2—headed for retirement, the company is dividing up his wide-ranging responsibilities. This isn't just a simple promotion; it's a fundamental restructuring of how some of Apple's most important product groups are managed.





Mark Gurman's report lays out the specifics of this executive shuffle.





Key leadership changes at Apple





The Health and Fitness+ teams are being combined and will now report to Eddy Cue, Apple's head of services.

The watchOS team is moving under Craig Federighi, the executive in charge of software engineering for iOS, macOS, and iPadOS.

Full responsibility for Apple Watch hardware decisions will now rest with John Ternus, head of hardware engineering and rumored successor for Tim Cook himself.

These moves effectively break up the massive portfolio Williams managed for years, distributing his non-operational duties among Apple's top leaders.





Why this internal shuffle is a big deal





This reorganization is far more than just corporate housekeeping; it's a clear statement about Apple's strategic direction. Moving the entire Health and Fitness division under Eddy Cue firmly plants it within the services business. With Fitness+ already a subscription and a paid Health+ offering reportedly planned for next year, this alignment makes perfect sense. It shows Apple sees the future of its health initiatives as a subscription-based model, just like Apple Music and TV+.





Similarly, consolidating watchOS under Craig Federighi streamlines software development. Federighi now oversees every major Apple operating system except for tvOS, which should lead to even tighter integration across the entire ecosystem. For consumers and developers, this means the experience between an iPhone, Mac, and Watch should feel more seamless than ever. It's a move that prepares Apple for its next decade of growth.



This is a logical, forward-looking move





Considering Jeff Williams' role at Apple had become so intense, I think this is a logical reorganization. Placing Health squarely in the services division is the most telling part of this entire shuffle as it officially elevates services to the same level of importance as hardware and software, recognizing it as a primary pillar of the company.











Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!