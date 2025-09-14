Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

After years of post Jony Ive turmoil, Apple's design team finds a new path forward

The post-Jony Ive era is finally taking shape, and it looks more practical than ever.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Image inside an Apple Store
Apple's legendary design team has been a revolving door since Jony Ive’s exit, leading to a feeling of stagnation. But a major philosophical shift is reportedly underway, with Apple now championing function over form.

What's been happening with Apple's design team?


Let’s be honest, things have felt a bit messy in Apple's design department for a while. According to the latest "Power On" newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the departure of design chief Jony Ive in 2019 triggered a mass exodus of veteran talent from both the hardware and software teams. Even Ive's own successor only lasted three years.

This has left the group staffed by newcomers and a few remaining senior leaders. The situation is changing even further with the retirement of COO Jeff Williams, who has overseen design for the past few years. Now, the new design heads will report directly to Tim Cook, who is expected to be more hands-off. For many users, this turmoil has been reflected in the products, with designs that have felt beautiful but perhaps a bit too safe and iterative in recent years.

iPhone 17 Pro: pre-order for as low as $0.00/mo.

$0 /mo
$30 56
$31 off (100%)
The powerful iPhone 17 Pro is finally here! You can already pre-order the new Pro with an upgraded design and a brilliant display for as low as $0.00/mo. at AT&T. To get the deal, you must trade in an eligible iPhone in any condition and a suitable plan. The offer is available for new and existing customers.
Pre-order at AT&T

iPhone 17 Pro Max: pre-order for $2.78/mo.

$2 78 /mo
$33 34
$31 off (92%)
Trade in an eligible iPhone in any condition, set up a new line on a qualifying AT&T plan or upgrade your current one, and you can get a huge discount on the impressive iPhone 17 Pro Max. Meeting those requirements will bring the Pro Max to $2.78/mo. from its $33.34 monthly price at AT&T. That saves you up to $1,100 after 36 monthly bill credits.
Pre-order at AT&T


Why this signals a major shift for the company


For a long time, Apple’s design, especially under Ive, was defined by a relentless pursuit of thinness and minimalism. This sometimes came at the cost of practical features like battery life, port selection, or durability. But Gurman reports that this era is officially over. The new focus is a return to Steve Jobs’ core belief: "Design is not just what it looks and feels like. Design is how it works."

We're already seeing this with the latest iPhones, except for the iPhone Air, which embrace being slightly thicker and heavier to accommodate better cameras and bigger batteries. This is a huge philosophical pivot. By putting function first on its Pro models, and judging by how well they seem to be selling, Apple is finally acknowledging that its most demanding users want performance — not just polish.

Do you think Apple needs to go back to the basics of what made the iPhone great since its beginnings?

Vote View Result


This is the best news out of Apple in years


I'm going to say it: this is a fantastic development. Apple returning to the basics feels less like a savvy marketing reset and more like a necessary course correction. A new generation of designers, free from the immense shadow of their famous predecessor, can now build products that better serve the people actually using them every day. While the iconic design videos of the past were cool, a future where my Apple gear is more durable, functional, and reliable is infinitely more exciting.

Recommended Stories

After years of post Jony Ive turmoil, Apple&#039;s design team finds a new path forward

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
T-Mobile sold thousands of smartphone units before ensuring they were fit for sale
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are flying off shelves with Amazon’s latest deal
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
T-Mobile reveals its generous iPhone 17 and Apple Watch deals
New Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge rumor reveals potentially deal-breaking disadvantage to iPhone 17
New Galaxy S26 Pro and S26 Edge rumor reveals potentially deal-breaking disadvantage to iPhone 17
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers
T-Mobile and Verizon users buying iPhone 17 would be wise to skip their carriers

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless