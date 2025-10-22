Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

New report calls for iPhone 20 release in 2027, but where does that leave the iPhone 18?

Apple seems more and more likely to revise its product launch strategy starting next year, although you might not like all the changes rumored today for 2026 and 2027.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
iOS Apple iPhone iPhone 18
Apple iPhone 17 family
There's a lot of uncertainty around Apple's next two or three iPhone generations, as these will reportedly not follow the company's typical launch schedule... or a conventional branding scheme. Instead of an iPhone 19 family, we might get an iPhone 20 quartet in 2027, preceded by an iPhone 18 trio curiously lacking a "vanilla" model next year.

The iPhone's 20th anniversary is drawing near, and that can only mean one thing


That's right, a naming leap is expected by more and more analysts to happen a couple of years from now, and hopefully, that will come with some fittingly major internal upgrades and/or a radical redesign of sorts.


Obviously, it's a little early to know about those types of things, but evidently, it's not premature for a senior Omdia researcher (quoted by ETNews over in Korea) to forecast a 2027 rebranding effort on Apple's part.

Interestingly, the first member of the iPhone 20 family is tipped to arrive alongside a budget-friendly iPhone 18e sometime in the first half of 2027, followed by Air, Pro, and Pro Max models, as well as a second-gen iPhone Fold, during the year's second half.

Should Apple skip the iPhone 19 name?

Vote View Result

Of course, for all of that to happen, a first-gen foldable iPhone must see daylight in 2026 (which is not exactly etched in stone), and Apple has to continue putting its trust in ultra-thin Air handsets too (which is also not guaranteed).

Will the second-gen iPhone Air be Apple's cheapest new 2026 smartphone?


As crazy as it sounds, that's a real possibility after the last few reports discussing Apple's product release plans for next year, which seem to agree that a "base" iPhone 18 is not coming in its "traditional" time slot.

But if the iPhone 20 is scheduled to land in H1 2027, that means the iPhone 18 and iPhone 19 will never become a commercial reality. The iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Air 2, of course, are still likely to be released in the fall of 2026... with or without a first-of-a-kind iPhone Fold to take on Samsung's popular Galaxy Z Fold family.


It remains to be seen now if a low-cost iPhone 17e is also coming at some point next year, with a few rumors over the last few months pointing in that direction, but today's report mentioning nothing about such a device.

If Apple chooses to wait until 2027 and skip from the iPhone 16e directly to the iPhone 18e, the second-gen iPhone Air could well become significantly more popular than its currently struggling predecessor. But at what cost?

Everyone likes a change, but not all changes are necessary


Should Apple skip the iPhone 19 name and release its 2027 handsets under the iPhone 20 label to celebrate the product lineup's 20th anniversary in style? I actually don't have a very strong opinion on that particular topic, as I don't feel a phone's name matters that much.


What I do feel pretty strongly about is this possible cancellation of the "regular" iPhone 18, which sounds like a huge mistake in the making for Apple. As far as I'm concerned, the non-Pro iPhone 17 is (by far) the best device released by its manufacturer this fall, which obviously explains its very strong start at the US and Chinese box-office. But this popularity can't be maintained forever, and if no sequel is planned for next year, Apple's overall sales figures are likely to suffer.

The non-Pro iPhone 20's appeal might also be (unnecessarily) harmed by a spring 2027 debut together with the iPhone 18e, as the two devices are likely to be inherently viewed as second-class members of Apple's smartphone family. In short, I think that Apple should reconsider this (rumored) plan while it's still possible. 

Recommended Stories

New report calls for iPhone 20 release in 2027, but where does that leave the iPhone 18?

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Why the iPhone Air won the “thin phone” game, and how Samsung can flip it with the Galaxy S26 Edge

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

The iPhone Air makes much more sense than any foldable. Here's why

by Mariyan Slavov • 2

Verizon has a new plan to fix terrible hospital cell service

by Johanna Romero • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
Apple iPhone 17 Pro mysteriously changes color from Cosmic Orange to Rose Gold
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile is improving a lot of users' 5G speeds with a swift (and totally free) upgrade
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
T-Mobile's Halloween deals are no trick, all treat
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Apple is setting up the foldable iPhone for a lot of disappointment
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
Why Apple finally relented and decided to make touchscreen MacBooks
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip

Latest News

Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
Google introduces new ways to sign in to Gmail if you've lost access to your email
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
With T-Mobile's "Jump on Demand" gone, what are your options for flexible phone upgrade plans?
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Google suggests which Pixel features should be used this Halloween
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Apple's "plus" subscriptions explained, and why "Health+" is next
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
Razr Ultra (2025) becomes unmissable purchase for foldable fans at up to $600 off
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
The new M5 iPad Pro's biggest change isn't the M5 chip
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless