New report calls for iPhone 20 release in 2027, but where does that leave the iPhone 18?

That's right, a naming leap is expected by more and more analysts to happen a couple of years from now, and hopefully, that will come with some fittingly major internal upgrades and/or a radical redesign of sorts.









Obviously, it's a little early to know about those types of things, but evidently, it's not premature for a senior Omdia researcher ( quoted by ETNews over in Korea ) to forecast a 2027 rebranding effort on Apple's part.





Interestingly, the first member of the iPhone 20 family is tipped to arrive alongside a budget-friendly iPhone 18e sometime in the first half of 2027, followed by Air, Pro, and Pro Max models, as well as a second-gen iPhone Fold , during the year's second half.





Will the second-gen iPhone Air be Apple's cheapest new 2026 smartphone?





As crazy as it sounds, that's a real possibility after the last few reports discussing Apple's product release plans for next year, which seem to agree that a "base" iPhone 18 is not coming in its "traditional" time slot.





iPhone 18 and iPhone 19 will never become a commercial reality. The iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold to take on Samsung's popular Galaxy Z Fold family. But if the iPhone 20 is scheduled to land in H1 2027, that means theand iPhone 19 will never become a commercial reality. ThePro, 18 Pro Max , and iPhone Air 2 , of course, are still likely to be released in the fall of 2026... with or without a first-of-a-kindto take on Samsung's popular Galaxy Z Fold family.





It remains to be seen now if a low-cost iPhone 17e is also coming at some point next year, with a few rumors over the last few months pointing in that direction , but today's report mentioning nothing about such a device.





iPhone Air could well become significantly more popular than If Apple chooses to wait until 2027 and skip from the iPhone 16e directly to the iPhone 18e, the second-gencould well become significantly more popular than its currently struggling predecessor . But at what cost?

Everyone likes a change, but not all changes are necessary





Should Apple skip the iPhone 19 name and release its 2027 handsets under the iPhone 20 label to celebrate the product lineup's 20th anniversary in style? I actually don't have a very strong opinion on that particular topic, as I don't feel a phone's name matters that much.













The non-Pro iPhone 20's appeal might also be (unnecessarily) harmed by a spring 2027 debut together with the iPhone 18e, as the two devices are likely to be inherently viewed as second-class members of Apple's smartphone family. In short, I think that Apple should reconsider this (rumored) plan while it's still possible.



