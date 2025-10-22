New report calls for iPhone 20 release in 2027, but where does that leave the iPhone 18?
Apple seems more and more likely to revise its product launch strategy starting next year, although you might not like all the changes rumored today for 2026 and 2027.
There's a lot of uncertainty around Apple's next two or three iPhone generations, as these will reportedly not follow the company's typical launch schedule... or a conventional branding scheme. Instead of an iPhone 19 family, we might get an iPhone 20 quartet in 2027, preceded by an iPhone 18 trio curiously lacking a "vanilla" model next year.
The iPhone's 20th anniversary is drawing near, and that can only mean one thing
That's right, a naming leap is expected by more and more analysts to happen a couple of years from now, and hopefully, that will come with some fittingly major internal upgrades and/or a radical redesign of sorts.
The iPhone 17's sequel may not be called iPhone 18 or iPhone 19. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
Obviously, it's a little early to know about those types of things, but evidently, it's not premature for a senior Omdia researcher (quoted by ETNews over in Korea) to forecast a 2027 rebranding effort on Apple's part.
Interestingly, the first member of the iPhone 20 family is tipped to arrive alongside a budget-friendly iPhone 18e sometime in the first half of 2027, followed by Air, Pro, and Pro Max models, as well as a second-gen iPhone Fold, during the year's second half.
Of course, for all of that to happen, a first-gen foldable iPhone must see daylight in 2026 (which is not exactly etched in stone), and Apple has to continue putting its trust in ultra-thin Air handsets too (which is also not guaranteed).
Will the second-gen iPhone Air be Apple's cheapest new 2026 smartphone?
As crazy as it sounds, that's a real possibility after the last few reports discussing Apple's product release plans for next year, which seem to agree that a "base" iPhone 18 is not coming in its "traditional" time slot.
But if the iPhone 20 is scheduled to land in H1 2027, that means the iPhone 18 and iPhone 19 will never become a commercial reality. The iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Air 2, of course, are still likely to be released in the fall of 2026... with or without a first-of-a-kind iPhone Fold to take on Samsung's popular Galaxy Z Fold family.
Despite its (initial) lack of popularity, the iPhone Air is still likely to get a 2026 sequel. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
It remains to be seen now if a low-cost iPhone 17e is also coming at some point next year, with a few rumors over the last few months pointing in that direction, but today's report mentioning nothing about such a device.
If Apple chooses to wait until 2027 and skip from the iPhone 16e directly to the iPhone 18e, the second-gen iPhone Air could well become significantly more popular than its currently struggling predecessor. But at what cost?
Everyone likes a change, but not all changes are necessary
Should Apple skip the iPhone 19 name and release its 2027 handsets under the iPhone 20 label to celebrate the product lineup's 20th anniversary in style? I actually don't have a very strong opinion on that particular topic, as I don't feel a phone's name matters that much.
Apple's four-model 2025 iPhone family might be as close to perfection as you can get in today's mobile industry. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena"
What I do feel pretty strongly about is this possible cancellation of the "regular" iPhone 18, which sounds like a huge mistake in the making for Apple. As far as I'm concerned, the non-Pro iPhone 17 is (by far) the best device released by its manufacturer this fall, which obviously explains its very strong start at the US and Chinese box-office. But this popularity can't be maintained forever, and if no sequel is planned for next year, Apple's overall sales figures are likely to suffer.
The non-Pro iPhone 20's appeal might also be (unnecessarily) harmed by a spring 2027 debut together with the iPhone 18e, as the two devices are likely to be inherently viewed as second-class members of Apple's smartphone family. In short, I think that Apple should reconsider this (rumored) plan while it's still possible.
