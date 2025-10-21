



Who'd have thunk it? Oh, that's right, I anticipated the modest success of this far-too-modest handset (in terms of battery size, at least) nearly six months ago, and so did many other tech journalists, bloggers, pundits, and analysts with functional brains, eyes, and no apple-shaped cloud in their judgment.





Desperate times call for desperate measures













I'm talking about something that's obviously not been patented by Samsung (or any other Android device maker), even though it's common practice for years now. Yes, the iPhone Air could get an official discount (or two) to try to improve its mainstream appeal.

Unfortunately, that's never happened with an iPhone before the launch of a new generation, and Apple isn't exactly known for breaking tradition very often. Besides, reducing the price of a product bombastically advertised as "innovative" and "groundbreaking" (especially so soon after its commercial debut) would be like indirectly acknowledging that marketing messaging was exaggerated (if not completely misleading), possibly creating a very dangerous precedent for future iPhone editions.





iPhone Air 's mid to long-term haul by millions of units, thus laying the groundwork for a 2026 sequel to build on an unlikely success story (at $899 right off the bat) rather than aimlessly try to change a negative narrative (like the 16 Plus ). In short, I don't expect this to happen, but I strongly believe it should, as the potential benefits of such an unprecedented move seem well worth the risks. I'm not a professional market researcher or analyst, but at a starting price of $899 instead of the current $999, I think Apple could improve the's mid to long-term haul by millions of units, thus laying the groundwork for a 2026 sequel to build on an unlikely success story (at $899 right off the bat) rather than aimlessly try to change a negative narrative (like the iPhone 15 Plus and).

Things aren't as bad as they sound... for the time being, at least





iPhone Air is not selling that poorly. Apple clearly doesn't have a on its hands here, as the first (reliable) estimates put the A19 Pro-powered slim beast at 14 percent higher numbers than last year's confusing A18-powered 6.7-incher in China and the US. Because the iPhone 16 Plus inevitably came up, it must be stressed that theis not sellingpoorly. Apple clearly doesn't have a Galaxy S25 Edge-level flop on its hands here, as the first (reliable) estimates put the A19 Pro-powered slim beast at 14 percent higher numbers than last year's confusing A18-powered 6.7-incher in China and the US.





What's perhaps even more important to note is that the 16 Plus actually got off to a pretty strong start at the global box-office back in September 2024 (at least by the mediocre standards of its forerunners), so as long as you remember that the iPhone Air is basically an experimental device at its core, its reception is really not that bad.



iPhone 17 iPhone 17 Pro Max I think the number one problem is that Apple set completely unrealistic expectations (both for its hardcore fans and shareholders) as far as this first-gen product is concerned. The number two problem is that theandare simply too good to leave a big enough audience for the... not-as-good iPhone Air to come close to those expectations.





Long story short, Apple needs to perform a factory reset (in more ways than one), reconsider the realistic potential of the iPhone Air , and... hope sales don't fall off a cliff once the initial wave of enthusiasm curiosity dies down. Otherwise, I'm not so sure that we'll ever see a second edition of this (underwhelming) beaut.







