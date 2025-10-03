Apple explains why iMessage may fail to activate on iOS 26, and how to fix it

iOS 26

iOS 26

Apple provides troubleshooting steps for iMessage iOS 26 issue

Alternatively, iMessages may also be sent using an email address instead of a phone number.





If it's a physical SIM that's inactive, you should remove it from the iPhone. After you've removed the inactive SIM, iMessage can be activated by going to Messages, then tapping on Send and Receive, and then tapping on the displayed phone number.





Have you experienced issues with iMessage on iOS 26? Yes, and it’s frustrating No, everything works fine Not on iOS 26 yet I don’t use iMessage Yes, and it’s frustrating 0% No, everything works fine 100% Not on iOS 26 yet 0% I don’t use iMessage 0%

So, that's not technically a bug

iOS 26

iOS 26 is received with mixed feelings

iOS 26

Luckily, from now on, things should improve as Apple has addressed the most annoying bugs and is providing steps like the above if you're experiencing some hurdle. And, for now, at least, I stand by my opinion in favor of iOS 26 .



Recommended Stories



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer