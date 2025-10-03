Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Apple explains why iMessage may fail to activate on iOS 26, and how to fix it

Some iPhone users are running into trouble activating iMessage after updating to iOS 26.

iOS Apple iPhone
iOS 26 brought a big and gorgeous redesign and many tweaks across the board, but unfortunately, some bugs as well. Apple recently released iOS 26.0.1, fixing some of the most annoying issues, and now it's providing troubleshooting steps for iPhone users who are unable to activate iMessage with a phone number in iOS 26

Apple provides troubleshooting steps for iMessage iOS 26 issue 


According to the Cupertino tech giant, some users may not be able to activate iMessage with a phone number if they have an inactive SIM or eSIM with the same phone number as an active SIM on the iPhone. 

Basically, if you're experiencing the problem, you will see a "Not Delivered" alert for sent iMessages. Also, you won't be able to receive any iMessages. Messages are instead sent and received via RCS and SMS - you can see that by the green bubbles instead of blue bubbles for iMessages. 

Alternatively, iMessages may also be sent using an email address instead of a phone number. 


To fix this situation, you are advised to remove the inactive SIM and attempt to reactivate iMessage. To delete an eSIM that's not currently being used, you should go to the Cellular section in the Settings app. Basically, you should delete the inactive SIM if there are two displayed sporting the same phone number. 

If it's a physical SIM that's inactive, you should remove it from the iPhone. After you've removed the inactive SIM, iMessage can be activated by going to Messages, then tapping on Send and Receive, and then tapping on the displayed phone number.  

Have you experienced issues with iMessage on iOS 26?

Vote View Result

So, that's not technically a bug 


The support page gives you clear instructions on what you should do if you're facing this situation. So apparently, this is not a bug that iOS 26 has brought to your phone, but rather, it is by design. Luckily, fixing it should be easy if you happen to be one of the small number of users who have inactive SIMs. 

iOS 26 is received with mixed feelings


iOS 26 has a gorgeous new design, in my opinion, but its launch has been greeted by mixed feelings. Some users are not entirely convinced they like the new OS, and some of the bugs can be annoying. 

Luckily, from now on, things should improve as Apple has addressed the most annoying bugs and is providing steps like the above if you're experiencing some hurdle. And, for now, at least, I stand by my opinion in favor of iOS 26.

Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
