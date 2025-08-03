$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Apple executives are still denying the importance of AI’s most used features

Apple is behind in the AI race, and it's also apparently refusing to acknowledge the seriousness of the situation.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Apps
Apple Intelligence on the iPhone 16
Apple has fallen behind in the AI race, but apparently its executives are still downplaying the importance of catching up. Industry insider Mark Gurman — in his newsletter Power On — says that the company’s upper echelons are still skeptical about AI-powered chatbots that can carry out multiple tasks.

ChatGPT is a prime example of such a chatbot. Sure, you can converse with it at length, but you can also get it to handle your documents, write code for you, or even generate a unique digital image. Hundreds of millions of people now rely on ChatGPT on a daily basis, which has led to OpenAI becoming one of the world’s most prominent companies in a very short time.

Do you believe Apple's executives are mistaken?

Vote View Result


It’s no secret that Apple’s digital assistant, Siri, remains woefully incompetent compared to its rivals, like Google’s Gemini. Apple is already using ChatGPT across its devices to handle most tasks that Siri is ill-equipped for. So, I am a bit baffled that some people at the company are still downplaying the importance of such a tool.

According to Gurman, Apple executives claim that consumer interest in such a chatbot is limited, something that I think is easily disprovable just by looking at OpenAI’s success. Furthermore, they apparently do not think that Apple’s lack of an alternative to ChatGPT and Gemini is a sign of the company falling behind in the AI race.



I, personally, disagree heavily. AI is here to stay, and it’s only going to seep further into every aspect of our lives. As Gurman also points out, many people have become heavily dependent on AI models like GPT-4, and many more are using AI chatbots in lieu of traditional search engines.

Samsung — arguably Apple’s largest rival in the smartphone market Stateside — has also incorporated Google’s Gemini into its phones. This has led to both the Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 phones providing a much richer AI experience than the iPhone 16. Apple is also spending tons of money to come up with a homegrown alternative, so the executives’ remarks seem very odd to me.

A while back, we came to find out why Apple lost the AI race, and a lot of it had to do with how executives at the company had approached Artificial Intelligence when it was first blowing up. The company really needs to move past that mindset, because its traditional playbook will not help it when it comes to AI.

And, seeing how many future products will rely on it, Apple is only sabotaging its own success for the future of computing.

iPhone 14 for $99.99

When you switch to Total Wireless, keep your number & grab 3 mo. of 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Military verification

by mjyoung • 2

Same issue with tmobile as mint

by LadyReds • 2

Old Flagships Are Awesome.

by H45K3R • 7
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile is removing customers from old plans with grandfathered benefits without asking them first
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
It's official! T-Mobile swallows another wireless provider
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
Am I missing something or is Samsung intentionally setting up the Galaxy S26 Ultra to fail?
T-Mobile praises Verizon
T-Mobile praises Verizon
Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra gets sweet discount at Samsung—save more with a trade-in
Powerhouse Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra gets sweet discount at Samsung—save more with a trade-in

Latest News

I've tested many portable power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top choice at $200 off
I've tested many portable power stations, and the EcoFlow Delta 2 is my top choice at $200 off
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
T-Mobile has fallen: the undoing of the un-carrier
Hot rumor has TSMC starting 2nm chip production in U.S. earlier than expected
Hot rumor has TSMC starting 2nm chip production in U.S. earlier than expected
Boost Mobile's turnaround confirmed even though parent EchoStar might not survive
Boost Mobile's turnaround confirmed even though parent EchoStar might not survive
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
Faster charging speeds for some iPhone 17 models hinted at in new photos
I find the Garmin Vivoactive 5 a no-brainer for budget-conscious shoppers at $110 off
I find the Garmin Vivoactive 5 a no-brainer for budget-conscious shoppers at $110 off
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless