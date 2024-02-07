Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Apple defeats AliveCor antitrust lawsuit over smartwatch technology

Apple
Apple defeats AliveCor antitrust lawsuit over smartwatch technology
US District Judge Jeffrey White ruled in favor of Apple and against AliveCor in a lawsuit over developing smartwatch technology for detecting irregular heartbeat.

The Silicon Valley startup AliveCor accused the Cupertino giant of illegally monopolizing the U.S. market for heart rate monitoring apps for its Apple Watch and violating the federal Sherman antitrust law and a California unfair competition law (via Reuters).

Apple convinced the federal judge to dismiss the AliveCor lawsuit, but the decision explaining White's reasoning is being kept under seal at the moment over confidentiality concerns.

“AliveCor is deeply disappointed and strongly disagrees with the court's decision to dismiss our anti-competition case and we plan to appeal," the Silicon Valley startup said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Apple said that the lawsuit challenged its ability to make improvements to the Apple Watch that consumers and developers rely on: “Today's outcome confirms that it is not anti-competitive”, the tech giant said.

In an amended complaint, AliveCor said Apple had led it to believe it would collaborate on heart-monitoring technology for the Apple Watch, only to then copy its ideas and embark on a "concentrated campaign to corner the market for heart rate analysis."

The complaint also accused Apple of "updating" the heart rate algorithm for its watches, to prevent third parties from identifying irregular heartbeats and offering competing apps.
AliveCor had developed KardiaBand, a wristband for the Apple Watch capable of recording an electrocardiogram, or ECG.

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, has denied wrongdoing.

AliveCor is still battling Apple on separate patent infringement claims.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Galaxy S24 Ultra users are complaining about a thin green line appearing on the screen
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Walmart's head-turning discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with stellar battery life is back
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Amazon knocks iPhone 15 Pro Max down to almost nothing with one little requirement but no trade-in
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
Some Galaxy S24 Ultra units have faulty cameras and that's not even the worst part
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year
The Canon machine that should have U.S lawmakers worried will start shipping this year or next year

Latest News

Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Pixel 7a gets long-awaited discount at long last
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Would Samsung consider using Dimensity APs for future flagship phones?
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
Pixel Fold down to its best price as Amazon and Best vow to match each other's generosity
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
The iPhone-like Pixel 9 Pro: Copying Apple’s homework - the best thing Google’s ever done?
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
OnePlus 11 and OnePlus 12 gain new AI-powered features with latest updates
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
The old but gold Google Pixel 7 is now a jaw-dropping 43% cheaper at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless