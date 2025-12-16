Apple changes course on something it never wanted to change

The new setting will be part of a future iOS 26 update, and probably will be available only in the EU. | Image credit – MacRumors





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A small step, but a meaningful one

Would better iPhone support for non-Apple watches change your buying plans? Yes, I’d finally buy a smartwatch. 26.67% Maybe, depends how deep the integration goes. 30% No, I’m already using an Apple Watch. 33.33% No, I don’t care about smartwatch features. 10% Vote 30 Votes

My take