The MacBook Neo might be the iPad’s biggest threat yet

foldable iPhone

foldable iPhone

foldable iPhone

Apple’s new home hub is basically a fixed iPad





Even Apple’s robotics plans include iPad-like screens

The iPad’s identity crisis

foldable iPhone

So is Apple killing the iPad?

Apple has also been working on a smart home display for a while now.According to reports from the reputable Mark Gurman, Apple has been working on a new device internally known as J490. The product resembles a square 7-inch display similar to a small iPad, mounted on a speaker base or attached to a wall.It is said to run a watchOS-style interface with apps and rely heavily on Siri and personalization features. The device is designed to recognize users when they approach and display customized information such as messages, calendars, or smart home controls.The idea is to create a central control hub for the home, similar to Amazon’s Echo Show or Google’s Nest Hub.While running a watchOS-style interface sounds nothing like the iPad, the general functionality this product would provide already matches one way people use their iPads at home.Apple is even targeting a price of around $350, which puts the device squarely in the same price territory as its entry-level iPad.The smart home display is not the end of it, though.Mark Gurman has also shared that Apple is working on a tabletop robot with a display roughly the size of an iPad mounted on a motorized arm. The device is expected to arrive sometime in 2027 and could move its screen around a workspace or kitchen to interact with users.Again, this is basically the same concept: a medium-sized display with interactive software that can help you be more efficient and productive at home. The difference with the smart home display is that this one is attached to a robot.Each of these products cannot replace the iPad on its own. Together, however, they make the iPad’s existence come with a question mark.When the iPad launched in 2010, its purpose was to fill the hole between the iPhone and the Mac. It was larger than a phone but simpler than a computer. That said, Apple’s ecosystem looks very different today.The MacBook Neo now offers a cheap entry point into macOS, which is better suited for productivity compared to iPadOS. Thewill provide a portable tablet experience inside a phone. The home hub turns the tablet into a stationary household interface, and it might even be empowered by future robotics.Each of these devices absorbs a small part of the iPad’s original role.Probably not, but I do wonder if we will still have such a wide variety of iPads in the future.The iPad still fills an important niche right now, especially for education, creative work with the Apple Pencil, and media consumption. And Apple continues to update the lineup with faster processors and new features.However, the iPad no longer fits the space between phone and laptop as tightly.My prediction is that Apple will reduce the iPad to a single model in the future, one that is highly specialized in a way that none of the products I mentioned are. I’m talking about creativity. That’s the iPad’s strongest selling point (combined with the Apple Pencil, of course). If Apple tailors the iPad for that single purpose, it can remain a viable product going forward.