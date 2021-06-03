Apple updates AirTags to fix major privacy issues
Until now, Android users would only be notified after three days if they would be stalked/tracked by someone with the help of an AirTag. Thankfully, Apple announced that it's now rolling out an update that addresses this privacy issue (via CNET).
Following up on our commitment to continue to improve AirTag’s privacy and security, starting today we will be updating the time period after which an AirTag that is separated from its owner will play a sound when moved. This time period is changing from three days to a random time between 8 and 24 hours.
Obviously, Apple is referring to Android users who will now be notified if any AirTags are moving with them for up to 24 hours. In addition to the new update, Apple confirmed that an Android app that will be able to detect AirTags will be released soon.