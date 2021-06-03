$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Apple updates AirTags to fix major privacy issues

Cosmin Vasile
By Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jun 03, 2021, 10:27 PM
Apple announced earlier today that an important update is rolling out to its new AirTags, which is meant to address privacy concerns raised by many users soon after the gadget's market launch. For those of you who haven't read our previous report, it's very easy to track someone using Apple's AirTag, especially if they're using an Android device, not an iPhone.

It's enough to slip an AirTag into someone's backpack and you'll be able to track the person for as long as it carries it. The privacy issue doesn't affect iPhone users, since they will be notified if a stranger's AirTag is moving with them for a certain period of time (usually several hours).

Until now, Android users would only be notified after three days if they would be stalked/tracked by someone with the help of an AirTag. Thankfully, Apple announced that it's now rolling out an update that addresses this privacy issue (via CNET).

Following up on our commitment to continue to improve AirTag’s privacy and security, starting today we will be updating the time period after which an AirTag that is separated from its owner will play a sound when moved. This time period is changing from three days to a random time between 8 and 24 hours.

Obviously, Apple is referring to Android users who will now be notified if any AirTags are moving with them for up to 24 hours. In addition to the new update, Apple confirmed that an Android app that will be able to detect AirTags will be released soon.

