AirPods Max didn’t get the memo and are still selling at their Prime Day price days after the event

Amazon is still offering a $120 discount on the AirPods Max, allowing you to grab a pair for south of $430. This is the same price the cans were available at during October Prime Day. Boasting a premium design, top-quality sound, and effective ANC, these are unmissable at their current cost. Don't miss out!

Iconic Phones

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips

Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years!is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!