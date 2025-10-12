AirPods Max didn’t get the memo and are still selling at their Prime Day price days after the event
One of the best headphones deals this October Prime Day was definitely Amazon’s bonkers $120 discount on Apple's lavish AirPods Max cans. This allowed bargain hunters to get a set for just shy of $430, which was a bargain price considering the headphones usually cost about $550, and you can rarely snag them at a hefty price cut.
As proper high-end Apple cans, they feature a sleek and comfy design complemented by top-quality sound out of the box. They also support Spatial Audio, which means you’ll enjoy a three-dimensional listening experience as well.
It’s important to note that we aren’t telling you this to make you sad in case you missed out on this deal during Prime Day in October. On the contrary, we’re telling you this to make you excited, especially if you missed getting these headphones at $120 off, because guess what? These puppies are still available at their Prime Day price.
Yep! That’s right! It’s not too late to get the AirPods Max for just under $430 and save $120 in the process. More than 10K people have already grabbed a set of these premium cans on Amazon in the past month, so you can be the next to upgrade your listening experience for less.
While there’s no red “limited-time deal” banner, we still encourage you to save on a pair as soon as possible, since discounts like this one don’t usually stick around for long, especially on the AirPods Max. That’s why we cherish every chance we get to save big on these headphones, as they’re still among the best on the market and worth every penny.
Of course, Apple’s top-tier ANC is also among the bells and whistles these fellas feature. This means that pesky noises won’t ruin your listening sessions, which will likely be quite long, considering the cans offer up to 20 hours of listening time on a single charge.
All in all, the AirPods Max are unmissable at $120 off, so be sure to act fast and grab a pair for less while the offer lasts!
