Rumored 5G Apple Watch Ultra 3 could push AT&T, Verizon to finish 5G Standalone buildout

Right now, only T-Mobile has a nationwide full 5G standalone (SA) network among the three major U.S. carriers. A non-standalone network with a 4G core requires new core hardware components to be added to the network to deliver the faster data speeds seen with 5G networks. A 5G SA network is independent of 4G and allows certain features, such as network slicing and low-latency, to be available.

T-Mobile launched its nationwide 5G SA network in 2020. While AT&T has rolled out 5G SA in parts of its network, it is not considered to be nationwide. Last month, Verizon has had 5G SA in Phoenix, Arizona since 2023 and in other states since 2024. It reportedly has 60% to 70% of its service area covered with 5G SA. launched its nationwide 5G SA network in 2020. Whilehas rolled out 5G SA in parts of its network, it is not considered to be nationwide. Last month, AT&T rolled out 5G Reduced Capability, aka RedCap (more on that below), covering 200 million points of presence. This is not considered a full 5G SA setup.has had 5G SA in Phoenix, Arizona since 2023 and in other states since 2024. It reportedly has 60% to 70% of its service area covered with 5G SA.









T-Mobile has it nationwide) and can offer network slicing to businesses. This works by having the wireless provider virtually offer a slice of a 5G signal with customizations requested by the company.



For example, let's say a company is building autonomous cars and it requires a 5G network slice with ultra-low latency that responds to an input in milliseconds. This way, cars can communicate quickly with traffic lights, road sensors, and other cars to avoid crashes. This company would request a 5G network slice that prioritizes "ultra-reliable low-latency communication." Right now, all three major U.S. carriers have some sort of 5G SA capabilities in place (although onlyhas it nationwide) and can offer network slicing to businesses. This works by having the wireless provider virtually offer a slice of a 5G signal with customizations requested by the company.For example, let's say a company is building autonomous cars and it requires a 5G network slice with ultra-low latency that responds to an input in milliseconds. This way, cars can communicate quickly with traffic lights, road sensors, and other cars to avoid crashes. This company would request a 5G network slice that prioritizes "ultra-reliable low-latency communication."

Dave Bolan, research director at market and research firm Dell’Oro Group, says that the release of 5G smartwatches is rumored to lead to steady growth in 5G SA networks. Bolan says that 5G smartwatches, not requiring the multi-gig speeds that smartphones can theoretically handle, will use 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap), also known as 5G NR-Light. The idea behind RedCap is to allow devices other than smartphones to run on 5G, even if these devices don't need the mind-blowing data speeds that 5G can offer at full potential. Wearables would be an example of such devices.





Dell'Oro Group's Bolan says, "5G smartwatches will use [5G reduced capability] - which only works on 5G SA networks - and AT&T already announced they support RedCap devices covering about 200 million [of the] population. If this is true, Verizon cannot be far behind." Bolan adds, "It has not been announced when AT&T and Verizon will launch 5G SA for consumers on a nationwide basis. If the rumors are true that Apple will launch a 5G smartwatch in the fall or winter, that might be when AT&T launches 5G SA for consumers."



Apple Watch Ultra 3 could be the first smartwatch to support 5G



The speculation is that Apple will use the MediaTek modem with the Apple Watch Ultra 3 with support for Reduced Capability 5G as soon as 2026. The speculation is that Apple will use the MediaTek modem with the Apple Watch Ultra 3 , and that model will be the first Apple timepiece to support 5G connectivity. The non-Ultra Apple Watch models would be expected to join thewith support for Reduced Capability 5G as soon as 2026.





In case you were wondering, the top suppliers of 5G SA networks include the world's biggest networking names such as Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, and ZTE. Since the networking equipment offered by the first and last companies mentioned (Huawei and ZTE) is banned in the U.S. for national security reasons, that leaves Ericsson and Nokia as potential suppliers in the U.S. for 5G SA build-outs.





AT&T and Considering that 5G-Advanced and 6G will probably require the use of 5G SA networks, it is important forand Verizon to finish building their full nationwide 5G SA networks.





Carriers running 5G over non-standalone networks will probably have to have a 5G SA by 2030, which means that AT&T and Verizon should have full nationwide 5G SA before then.

