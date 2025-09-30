Anker's Solix C1000 portable power stations can now be yours for up to 46% off
The Anker Solix C1000 and Gen 2 are both enjoying incredible discounts at Amazon — don't miss out!
Did you know that the Anker Solix C1000 has dropped to its best price in a rare Amazon deal? Well, now you do — you’re welcome. For a limited time, this impressive 1,056Wh portable power station is a whopping 46% off, knocking it to a can’t-miss $430 price.
Sure, there have been many other deals on this particular unit in the past. Still, this is the first time it has dropped under $450 since January. So, if you’re after a seriously impressive backup home power solution with 1,800W output and a durable design, the Solix C1000 is definitely worth checking out.
Which one should you pick? That really depends on your needs. The first-gen model, for instance, features 11 ports: six AC outlets, four USB ports (two USB-C and two USB-A), plus a cigarette lighter port.
Meanwhile, the new 1,024Wh Solix C1000 Gen 2 offers a more compact design and a higher 2,000W output. However, Anker had to trim some extras to achieve the smaller form factor, so this unit comes with 10 ports instead of 11, and expansion options aren’t available. On the bright side, the device reaches 100% battery in just 49 minutes via the mains.
Bottom line: the C1000 is for those who need more ports, expansion options, and wouldn’t mind the weight. If size is a factor or you need a higher output, safely go for the Solix C1000 Gen 2. In any case, with these stunning Amazon deals, you’re getting incredible value for money regardless of which model you go for.
