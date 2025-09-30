Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Anker's Solix C1000 portable power stations can now be yours for up to 46% off

The Anker Solix C1000 and Gen 2 are both enjoying incredible discounts at Amazon — don't miss out!

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Anker Solix C1000 on a lawn outside of a house with a generator connected to it.
Did you know that the Anker Solix C1000 has dropped to its best price in a rare Amazon deal? Well, now you do — you’re welcome. For a limited time, this impressive 1,056Wh portable power station is a whopping 46% off, knocking it to a can’t-miss $430 price.

Save $370 on the Anker Solix C1000

$370 off (46%)
Amazon has turned the Anker Solix C1000 into an irresistible choice for users seeking a reliable home backup power solution. For a limited time, the 1,056Wh station is going for 46% off, saving you a hefty $370. That brings it to its best price in months!
Buy at Amazon

The Solix C1000 Gen 2 is $350 off

$350 off (44%)
If you've been eyeing the newer Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2, this is your chance to grab it for 44% off. That's right — Amazon has launched an incredible promo on the Solix C1000's successor, allowing you to get it for $350 off. Take advantage before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Sure, there have been many other deals on this particular unit in the past. Still, this is the first time it has dropped under $450 since January. So, if you’re after a seriously impressive backup home power solution with 1,800W output and a durable design, the Solix C1000 is definitely worth checking out.

But wait — didn’t Anker release this fella’s successor recently? It did — and guess what? The Solix C1000 Gen 2 is also on sale right now, offered for 44% off its original $800 price. That means you can get the newer model for just under $450.

Which one should you pick? That really depends on your needs. The first-gen model, for instance, features 11 ports: six AC outlets, four USB ports (two USB-C and two USB-A), plus a cigarette lighter port.

With 1,800W of continuous output and a peak of 2,400W, it works with over 90% of home appliances. And when the battery drains, you get 80% of juice in just 43 minutes of charging. Additionally, the Solix C1000 supports expansion — if you purchase an expansion battery, you can increase the total capacity to 2,112Wh.

Meanwhile, the new 1,024Wh Solix C1000 Gen 2 offers a more compact design and a higher 2,000W output. However, Anker had to trim some extras to achieve the smaller form factor, so this unit comes with 10 ports instead of 11, and expansion options aren’t available. On the bright side, the device reaches 100% battery in just 49 minutes via the mains.

Bottom line: the C1000 is for those who need more ports, expansion options, and wouldn’t mind the weight. If size is a factor or you need a higher output, safely go for the Solix C1000 Gen 2. In any case, with these stunning Amazon deals, you’re getting incredible value for money regardless of which model you go for.

Anker&#039;s Solix C1000 portable power stations can now be yours for up to 46% off

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

50% Off Visible+ Pro Annual Plan

Just bring your number and any iPhone – code ILUVIPHONE


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Power Stations - Deals History
58 stories
30 Sep, 2025
Anker's Solix C1000 portable power stations can now be yours for up to 46% off
24 Sep, 2025
These EcoFlow Delta 2 power stations are hard to beat at up to 44% off on Amazon
19 Sep, 2025
Anker's huge 2kWh Solix F2000 drops to its best price in this early Prime Day deal
21 Aug, 2025
Epic deal knocks the Jackery Explorer 1000 v2 under $450 for a limited time
13 Aug, 2025
I'm seriously excited about the Anker Solix C1000, especially when it's $300 off
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Telegram founder allegedly offered an easier time in court in exchange for censorship

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Galaxy Ring gets stuck to its owner’s finger because of a swollen battery

by Ilia Temelkov • 1

Motorola teases a new thin smartphone for an October release, but there’s a catch

by Ilia Temelkov • 4
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
Apple now has an AI app like ChatGPT, with all of the same functionality
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile customers are spending hours trying to do something that should take minutes
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile will be giving out something that every smartphone user needs for free today
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
T-Mobile customers may not like the direction the new CEO will take
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra’s iPhone-like design means the S Pen is changing too

Latest News

Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Apple CEO Tim Cook addresses iPhone 17 launch in companywide memo
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google will make a key change to Pixel to help users access an accessibility feature faster
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Google's Pixel Watch 3 is an unbeatable steal at its amazing new discounts
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
Today (and only today) is the day to get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024)
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The 2025 Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit their best price on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
The Soundcore Boom 3i is an incredible choice at 29% off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless