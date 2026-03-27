Android 17 is giving you a powerful VPN feature for free
Android 17 Beta 3 has a system-level VPN feature that honestly should have come out a long time ago.
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Android 17 is full of useful new features. | Image by Google
Today, Google has announced Android 17 Beta 3, and with it come a lot of new features, tools, and bug fixes. One new feature being introduced is a very interesting tool that has, until now, only really been possible if you used certain VPN apps, sometimes requiring you to be on a paid plan as well.
With Beta 3, Google has brought split tunneling to Android as a system-level functionality. As such, the full release of Android 17 will almost certainly feature this tool as well.
Split tunneling is one of the most useful features a VPN can have, even though it’s not that well known among users. It doesn’t help that this is also a feature that is usually hidden in the more advanced settings of a VPN app.
What split tunneling does is it allows you to basically choose which apps have to use the VPN connection and which ones are excluded. This lets you keep your VPN app running all the time, only affecting the apps that you want to use a VPN connection for while using everything else as normal.
Sometimes Google or Apple introduce a feature to Android or iOS that is so brilliant that I’m left wondering why it took them so long to get around to it. Split tunneling is one of those features, as I myself use it via Proton VPN every single day.
However, I do wish that it didn’t require VPN apps to call on the feature themselves first. If one of these apps requires you to pay for split tunneling, the developers of that app aren’t exactly going to be thrilled about Google’s free system-level implementation.
Android 17 brings VPN split tunneling for apps
With Beta 3, Google has brought split tunneling to Android as a system-level functionality. As such, the full release of Android 17 will almost certainly feature this tool as well.
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Previously, you had to use a VPN from a very small list of providers that had split tunneling built into their respective apps. For some of these VPN apps, split tunneling was a paid feature, for others, it was a feature with limited bandwidth allowance each month. Some VPN apps required both a paid plan and also limited how much bandwidth you could get for split tunneling.
The one disadvantage to how split tunneling is being implemented in Android 17 is that VPN providers will have to code their apps to access the feature themselves. If the VPN app that you use doesn’t do so, you will still have to find another VPN app.
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What is split tunneling?
Not all apps need a VPN connection. | Image by PhoneArena
Split tunneling is one of the most useful features a VPN can have, even though it’s not that well known among users. It doesn’t help that this is also a feature that is usually hidden in the more advanced settings of a VPN app.
What split tunneling does is it allows you to basically choose which apps have to use the VPN connection and which ones are excluded. This lets you keep your VPN app running all the time, only affecting the apps that you want to use a VPN connection for while using everything else as normal.
Have you ever used split tunneling with VPNs?
An example of an excellent new feature
Sometimes Google or Apple introduce a feature to Android or iOS that is so brilliant that I’m left wondering why it took them so long to get around to it. Split tunneling is one of those features, as I myself use it via Proton VPN every single day.
However, I do wish that it didn’t require VPN apps to call on the feature themselves first. If one of these apps requires you to pay for split tunneling, the developers of that app aren’t exactly going to be thrilled about Google’s free system-level implementation.
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