Android 17 is giving you a powerful VPN feature for free

Android 17

Android 17

Have you ever used split tunneling with VPNs? Yes, I use it all the time No, I've never needed it I didn't even know about it I don't use VPN services Vote 4 Votes

An example of an excellent new feature

Sometimes Google or Apple introduce a feature to Android or iOS that is so brilliant that I’m left wondering why it took them so long to get around to it. Split tunneling is one of those features, as I myself use it via Proton VPN every single day.However, I do wish that it didn’t require VPN apps to call on the feature themselves first. If one of these apps requires you to pay for split tunneling, the developers of that app aren’t exactly going to be thrilled about Google’s free system-level implementation.