AirPods Pro 3 repairability score is brutal – and you're stuck when the battery goes

iPhone 17

AirPods Pro 3

AirPods Pro 3 are impossible to repair

AirPods Pro 3

AirPods Pro 3

AirPods Pro 3

There's a 0.221 Wh battery in the AirPods, while the case has a single 1.334 Wh battery. That's different from their predecessor, the AirPods Pro 2, which had two battery cells. This explains why the AirPods Pro 3 are said to last 24 hours instead of 30 like the Pro 2.







Unfortunately, though, to look at the insights of the AirPods Pro 3 , iFixit basically had to destroy them, because the Cupertino tech giant didn't design them to be repaired.





Repairing them would require special equipment... and still you can do some damage to the AirPods Pro 3 . So, for that reason, the AirPods Pro 3 earned the amazing and glorious score of 0 out of 10 in repairability from iFixit.

Battery is sealed shut with glue

AirPods Pro 3

Because of this, battery replacements are difficult, and many repair shops won't even attempt to do it. The AirPods Pro Charging Case also has the same glued-in battery (for some mysterious reason for me).





Would you still buy AirPods Pro 3 even though they’re basically impossible to repair? Yes, I’ll replace them when the battery dies No way, repairability matters to me Yes, I’ll replace them when the battery dies 66.67% No way, repairability matters to me 33.33%

As you can probably tell, there's no way to attempt a battery repair without causing at least blemishes on the plastic of the earbuds or the case. Yep, they have to be pried open, that is. Heat is also needed to melt the adhesive, and on top of it all, there's no easy way to disconnect the flex cable that's inside each earbud.



Recommended Stories

Hopefully you'll never need your AirPods Pro 3 battery replaced

I prefer repairability to be higher on any tech, though. There's plenty of tech around in the world, and I'm becoming more and more aware of all the tech "trash" we all have. I think Apple can do better. It has done some repairability improvements to the iPhone's design, but small accessories should also be included, in my opinion.







"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer