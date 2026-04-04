AirPods Max 2 teardown exposes a frustrating truth about Apple's $549 headphones

How do you feel about Apple keeping the same AirPods Max design for six years? It's unacceptable at $549. Apple got lazy here. The H2 chip upgrades are enough for me. I'll stick with Sony or Bose over this. I never considered the AirPods Max to begin with. Apple will fix it next time. I can wait. Vote 61 Votes

The H2 chip alone doesn't justify this price tag

On the bright side, the unchanged design means repair tools and some components should work across all three AirPods Max versions. That's at least a small win for cutting down on e-waste.I haven't personally owned a pair of AirPods Max, but I've been following this product line closely, and the pattern is getting hard to overlook. Apple took six years to deliver a real update to its premium over-ear headphones, and when it finally did, it dropped in a new chip and shipped it.