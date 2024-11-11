Apple rolls out replacement parts for iPhone 16 series in Self Service Repair program
Apple has expanded its Self Service Repair program, now offering genuine replacement parts and repair tools for the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max. Launched as a way to empower users to fix their own devices, the Self Service Repair store now carries essential parts for Apple’s latest iPhone series, from back glass panels to batteries.
If you’re experiencing issues with your iPhone 16, you can head over to Apple’s Self Service Repair store, select your device model, and order parts like the back glass, battery, camera, top speaker, TrueDepth camera, and SIM tray.
Apple offers both complete repair kits and individual replacement parts, with prices varying based on the model and the part. For instance, a battery and screw kit for the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs $119, while the same kit for the standard iPhone 16 is priced at $99.
With the iPhone 16 series, Apple has made notable strides in repairability compared to the iPhone 15 lineup. According to iFixit’s teardown analysis, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max feature a more modular design, allowing for easier part replacements than in previous generations.
For example, the iPhone 16’s back glass can now be more easily removed and replaced, a process that was more challenging with the iPhone 15 series. Additionally, the internal layout in the iPhone 16 series has been updated to allow quicker access to components like the battery and camera modules.
Apple’s Self Service Repair program, introduced in 2022, marked a significant shift for the company. Previously, Apple’s stance on device repair was notoriously strict, with limited access to official parts and tools, which pushed many users toward Apple Stores or authorized repair providers for service. The Self Service Repair program, however, gave users an unprecedented level of control over their devices, enabling them to access genuine Apple parts and repair guides directly through the Self Service Repair store.
This program emerged in response to growing demand for “Right to Repair” legislation, a movement advocating that consumers should have the ability to repair their own devices without being forced to go through manufacturers. Apple’s shift was widely seen as a response to both regulatory pressures and increasing customer demand for repair options outside the Apple Store ecosystem.
The program started with select iPhone models and has since expanded to include MacBooks and newer iPhone models, like the iPhone 16 series. Apple’s official stance, however, is that this service is “intended for individuals with the knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices.” The company emphasizes that those without experience might still want to seek repairs through an Apple Store or certified repair center to avoid potential issues.
What parts can you replace on the iPhone 16?
Repair kits and parts pricing
Apple also provides a credit if you return the replaced part; for the iPhone 16 Pro Max battery, this reduces the total cost to $61.88 after returning the old battery.
How does the iPhone 16’s repairability compare to the iPhone 15?
This design shift has earned the iPhone 16 series a higher repairability score from iFixit. The iPhone 15 received a 4/10 due to tightly integrated parts and limited modularity. By contrast, the iPhone 16’s modular design has led to a 7/10 score, indicating a major improvement in user-serviceability.
Apple’s Self Service Repair program: A reminder
By making parts and tools available for its latest devices, Apple allows DIY repair enthusiasts to keep their devices in peak condition without voiding warranties or relying on third-party providers. For users comfortable with repair work, Apple’s program offers a way to extend device lifespans while keeping up with software and hardware compatibility. For the broader market, the program represents an important step toward greater consumer empowerment in the tech industry.
