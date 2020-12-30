Ear sweat appearing on your AirPods Max? Apple says that you should do this
Apple recently launched the AirPods Max, the over-ear headphones that feature active noise cancellation and transparency mode. The former blocks unwanted ambient noise from the headphones while the latter allows the user to select when to hear ambient noises. There are times, for example, when you're at the airport listening for the announcement that your flight is boarding, when you want to hear outside noises. Or you're walking in the city and would prefer to hear the sounds of cars zipping by you or blowing their horns. In those cases, transparency mode would be useful, allowing you to listen to what is going on around you.
While AirPods Max owners might not be happy with the moisture showing up on their expensive headphones, condensation is not unusual on such a device. Apple suggests that users pop out the cushions and with a "soft, dry, lint-free cloth," wipe down the metal interior of the wearable. And yes, users might feel that ear sweat is disgusting. But the cushions used on the AirPods Max do trap heat and air. And the outside of the ear does sweat. Following Apple's directions might help.
The AirPods Max is priced at $549 and is available in Green, Silver, Sky Blue, Pink, and Space Gray.