Ad-free Instagram and Facebook are coming to the UK at a better price than the EU

Meta will allow Brits to choose between personalized ads and paying a subscription.

Remember Meta’s idea to force Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union to choose between paying a subscription and allowing the company to serve them personalized ads? Well, the company is ready to give you a reminder because it’s bringing the “pay or consent” policy to the United Kingdom.

Instagram and Facebook users in the UK will be forced to make some ad choices


Meta will force Instagram and Facebook users in the UK to choose between using the social media platforms with personalized ads or paying a monthly subscription fee to get ad-free experiences. The tactic that sparked controversy in the EU may find more success in the UK, as Meta is offering the subscription at a much better price.

Users logging in over the web will be able to subscribe for £2.99 a month, which is about $4 when directly converted, while Android and iOS users will need to pay £3.99 a month, or about $5.30 when directly converted. Meta says the difference is due to “the fees that Apple and Google charge.” 

If you decide to purchase a subscription, you’ll be forced to buy one for all accounts that you have added to your Meta Accounts Center. For every additional account, you’ll have to pay £2/month on the web or £3/month on iOS and Android.

A discount for the Britons 



Meta tried a similar model in the EU already, but at much higher prices. Initially, the company charged €9.99/month on the web and €12.99/month on mobile (or about $11.70 and $15.20 when directly converted), but it later reduced the prices. Even after the cut, they are still higher than in the UK, and start at €5.99 a month on the web and €7.99 a month on mobile (or $7.01 and $9.35 when directly converted).

Shortly after launching the “pay or consent” option in the EU, Meta was forced to also allow users to adjust how much data can be used for ad personalization on their profiles. The company doesn’t offer similar subscriptions to users outside of the EU and the UK.

It’s a fair deal, no?


I know many people, including the folks at the European Commission, are mad with Meta for “forcing” its business model on people, but I feel everyone forgets that Facebook and Instagram aren’t mandatory. If you don’t like the idea of paying a subscription or Meta using your data to serve you personalized ads, you can quit its apps. That should keep your personal data safe, improve your mental health, and open up a lot of free time for you.

Ilia Temelkov
