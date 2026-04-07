A color E-Ink phone with an LCD backup sounds perfect on paper, and one company may be making it

A phone with two very different screens

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The color part is what makes this different

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Don't expect this at your local carrier anytime soon





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What would actually get you to reduce your phone screen time? A phone with an E Ink screen for reading only A flip phone that makes scrolling annoying Nothing, I've accepted my screen addiction A separate device like a Kindle or Boox Vote 0 Votes

The concept deserves a bigger stage, though

The frustrating part is that the idea behind the HiBreak Dual is genuinely great. Phone addiction is Aditionally, if you're in the US or Europe hoping to snag one, you should know that Bigme's products almost never launch outside of China in any real capacity. Even their recently released HiBreak Plus , a single-screen color E-Ink phone, costs $249 and ships from China with limited global support.The frustrating part is that the idea behind the HiBreak Dual is genuinely great. Phone addiction is a documented problem , and we've seen people try everything from flip phones to dedicated e-readers just to escape the constant pull of a bright screen. A dual-screen phone with E-Ink could push that idea even further.





Samsung, Google, or even Xiaomi could grab this concept and turn it into something people actually buy. However, until one of them does, I'm watching the HiBreak Dual with interest, but I wouldn't hold my breath, especially if you're outside of China.

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