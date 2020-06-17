Accessories Games Amazon

New Words With Friends voice game pits players against Amazon Alexa

by Cosmin Vasile
Jun 17, 2020
Zynga, the studio behind so many amazingly popular mobile games like FarmVille, Zynga Poker, and Words with Friends, is back with yet another interesting gaming concept. Their new game is called Word Pop and it's a new take on classic Words With Friends style play.

The main highlight of the game is that it can be played on any Alexa device such as the Amazon Echo, Echo Show, or Echo Dot. Word Pop is a voice-based game based on Words With Friday, which can be played on Alexa.



In the game, Amazon's Alexa challenges players to find and create as many words as possible from a six-letter bank, through a series of one-minute sessions. During these very short sessions, players must say or spell as many words as they can. Points are distributed to players depending on the number and length of words they find.

Word Pop is available on Amazon Alexa devices starting today, but to access it, you have to say “Alexa, open Word Pop” on any compatible device. It's an entertaining new skill that lets those using Alexa devices have fun by solving word puzzles.

