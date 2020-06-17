New Words With Friends voice game pits players against Amazon Alexa
In the game, Amazon's Alexa challenges players to find and create as many words as possible from a six-letter bank, through a series of one-minute sessions. During these very short sessions, players must say or spell as many words as they can. Points are distributed to players depending on the number and length of words they find.
Word Pop is available on Amazon Alexa devices starting today, but to access it, you have to say “Alexa, open Word Pop” on any compatible device. It's an entertaining new skill that lets those using Alexa devices have fun by solving word puzzles.