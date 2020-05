Zynga, makers of FarmVille, to launch Harry Potter mobile game

It's been a couple of rough years for Zynga, the studio behind the Facebook smash hit FarmVille , as well as other successful titles like Zynga Poker, Words with Friends 2, and CSR Racing 2, but the company is now starting to steer in the right direction once again.We have no way of telling how successful the next Zynga game will be, but at least we know what the company is working on. It looks like Zynga will be bringing another Harry Potter game to mobile.Unlike Harry Potter: Wizards Unite , which is an augmented reality (AR) mobile game, or Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery , an RPG launched on Android and iOS two years ago, Zynga's take on the franchise is a bit more traditional for mobile devices.Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is a match-3 puzzle game scheduled to be released on mobile devices worldwide. The game promises to mix match-3 puzzle gameplay with magic to recreate some of the most iconic moments from the original Harry Potter movies.The game doesn't have a release date yet, but it does have a website and a teaser trailer that shows a little bit of gameplay. Expect more news about Zynga's upcoming Harry Potter mobile game in the coming months.