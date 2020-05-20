Zynga, makers of FarmVille, to launch Harry Potter mobile game
Unlike Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, which is an augmented reality (AR) mobile game, or Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, an RPG launched on Android and iOS two years ago, Zynga's take on the franchise is a bit more traditional for mobile devices.
Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is a match-3 puzzle game scheduled to be released on mobile devices worldwide. The game promises to mix match-3 puzzle gameplay with magic to recreate some of the most iconic moments from the original Harry Potter movies.
The game doesn't have a release date yet, but it does have a website and a teaser trailer that shows a little bit of gameplay. Expect more news about Zynga's upcoming Harry Potter mobile game in the coming months.