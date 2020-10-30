iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Verizon Android Official ZTE

Verizon adds another cheap ZTE smartphone to its Yahoo Mobile prepaid service

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 30, 2020, 12:15 AM
Verizon adds another cheap ZTE smartphone to its Yahoo Mobile prepaid service
Verizon quietly added another inexpensive Android smartphone to its prepaid offering, so if you're looking for a very cheap device, the ZTE Blade A3Y might be exactly what you're looking for. Verizon's prepaid carrier, Yahoo Mobile is now selling the ZTE Blade A3Y for just $50, and the phone comes in a very sexy Grape Jelly color.

Now, before we share all the details about the phone's hardware, it's important to mention that the ZTE Blade A3Y comes with Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Weather, and Yahoo Mobile apps pre-installed.

Specs-wise, ZTE's low-end smartphone is quite decent. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, a secondary 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies, and a 2,660 mAh battery.

Also, the Blade A3Y packs a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage (via microSD card). More importantly, the phone runs Android 10 right out of the box and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Customers willing to switch to Yahoo Mobile can get the ZTE Blade A3Y for free and pair it with the carrier's $40/month plan that offers unlimited data, text, and calling.

