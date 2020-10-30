Verizon adds another cheap ZTE smartphone to its Yahoo Mobile prepaid service
Specs-wise, ZTE's low-end smartphone is quite decent. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display, an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera, a secondary 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies, and a 2,660 mAh battery.
Also, the Blade A3Y packs a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB expandable storage (via microSD card). More importantly, the phone runs Android 10 right out of the box and features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.
Customers willing to switch to Yahoo Mobile can get the ZTE Blade A3Y for free and pair it with the carrier's $40/month plan that offers unlimited data, text, and calling.