YouTube Music app is now available on Apple Watch
In addition, Google revealed that it has added the ability to cast music from the phone directly to the speakers with the press of a button. In order to benefit from all the features, users will need the latest version of the YouTube Music app, a YouTube Premium or YouTube Premium Music subscription, an iPhone, and an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer.
Finally, Google confirmed plans to bring similar nifty features to WearOS smartwatches soon, as well as other improvements that will make YouTube Music every user's go-to app when it comes to music streaming.