YouTube Music app is now available on Apple Watch

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 15, 2020, 11:52 AM
YouTube Music app is now available on Apple Watch
In a surprising turn of events, Google announced that it's bringing the YouTube Music app to the Apple Watch before Wear OS. Starting today, the all-new YouTube Music app is available on the Apple Watch.

Apple Watch has a customization feature known as a complication, which lets you display important information directly on the watch face. Google has added a YouTube Music complication, allowing users to access playback controls directly. Also, the complication displays recommendations for new songs based on a user's listening habits.

In addition, Google revealed that it has added the ability to cast music from the phone directly to the speakers with the press of a button. In order to benefit from all the features, users will need the latest version of the YouTube Music app, a YouTube Premium or YouTube Premium Music subscription, an iPhone, and an Apple Watch Series 3 or newer.

Finally, Google confirmed plans to bring similar nifty features to WearOS smartwatches soon, as well as other improvements that will make YouTube Music every user's go-to app when it comes to music streaming.

