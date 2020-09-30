YouTube Music home page might be getting a nice update with filters
The filters are positioned quite conveniently at the top of the Android app. The design is simple: the filters are semi-transparent and behind them, you see a background picture. They organize YouTube Music’s suggestions for you including Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute. These separate categories will provide you with a different set of music selections.
They remain on the top when you scroll through the different playlists and song suggestions, making them easily accessible.
At the moment, not a lot of people have received this A/B design test change, so it’s unclear when it will be officially released and available for everyone.