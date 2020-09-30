iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Verizon Unlimited plan

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Sep 30, 2020, 5:11 AM
YouTube Music home page might be getting a nice update with filters
YouTube Music has been getting some nice features recently as it tries to rival other music streaming apps such as Spotify and Apple Music. Now, 9to5Google reports about a new change coming to the app, including a slight update to the app’s home screen interface. YouTube Music will reportedly now have the filters, that have different suggestions for different activities, on the top of the home screen.

The filters are positioned quite conveniently at the top of the Android app. The design is simple: the filters are semi-transparent and behind them, you see a background picture. They organize YouTube Music’s suggestions for you including Workout, Focus, Relax, and Commute. These separate categories will provide you with a different set of music selections.


They remain on the top when you scroll through the different playlists and song suggestions, making them easily accessible.

At the moment, not a lot of people have received this A/B design test change, so it’s unclear when it will be officially released and available for everyone.

