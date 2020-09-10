YouTube Music introduces assistive playlists on Android and iOS
Google's algorithm will now know what music you like and suggests songs that are not on your playlists but you might like. The new feature offers up to seven suggestions when editing playlists, but you can add even more when you hit the Refresh button.
Then, there are the profile page playlists that allow you to browse other listener's public music playlists and uploaded music videos from their profile page on the music streaming service.
With the new “Mixed for You” section in the YouTube Music home feed, users can easily find playlists created by Google including Discover mix, New release mix, Your mix, and Liked songs playlists.
Last but not least, YouTube Music has been improved with programmed mood and genre playlists for those who want to listen to specific tunes. All the new YouTube Music features are now available worldwide on Android and iOS devices.