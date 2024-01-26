You can't look at this Galaxy Tab S9+ deal and convince yourself you don't want it





The slate features a sizable 12.4-inch screen with a fluid refresh rate of 120Hz. It's colorful, vibrant, and easily viewable outside, so if your new year's plans include spending more time in the sun, you may want to start doing things you do while bundled up in your bed outside.





This baby is more than a media consumption device, so while it can do everything your phone can, such as letting you stalk the same person every day on Facebook or stay up to speed with the latest skincare or health trends, it also works great as a work machine.





Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 512GB 12.4 inches Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip | 12MP ultrawide front camera | 13MP + 8MP ultrawide rear cameras | 10,090mAh battery | S Pen | IP68 | microSD slot $220 off (22%) $779 $999 Buy at B&H Photo





With the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip under the hood, it feels as fast as the speediest tablet on the market in day-to-day use, or thereabouts. I find reading to be especially enjoyable on big screens and if you use Chrome, the Tab S9 Plus will show the desktop view of websites by default.





You can have multiple apps and websites open at the same time and multitask to your heart's content.





For productivity work -- you know, the kind you make your living off of -- you have DeX, which imitates a desktop environment with resizable windowed apps.





The Tab S9 Plus comes with a stylus in the box and it's a fun way to take notes or make doodles.





The slate has around five years of software support left, so it's going to stay with for you a long time. That's why, you'll be wise to go for the 512GB model. It costs $999 but B&H has slashed its price by $220, so you can pick it up for $779. Make sure to add the coupon discount before checking out.





Full disclaimer: The Tab S9 supports expandable storage, so you don't have to feel pressured into getting a 512GB model, but you can never really have enough storage, can you? Besides, microSD cards aren't an extension of internal storage and you can't save all apps on them.