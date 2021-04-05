WhatsApp users soon to be able to move chat history between iPhone and Android
As per WaBetaInfo's recent report, WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will allow users to migrate their chat history between iOS and Android devices. This is part of a much larger plan that will radically change the way we use WhatsApp, as people will be able to use the same account on multiple devices at the same time.
According to the report, a future update for the WhatsApp app on Android and iOS will make it possible for users to migrate their chat history between different platforms. The only requirement will be to have the latest version of WhatsApp installed to prevent any compatibility issues.
Unfortunately, we can't provide our readers with a release date, but WhatsApp seems to have made major advancements in bringing this feature to all users, so we suspect it won't be long until it hits the final version.