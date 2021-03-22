WhatsApp upcoming feature lets you change playback speed for voice messages
Tech-savvy who'd like to be up to date with what WhatsApp plans to introduce next will be interested to know that one of the next new features to be added to the app is related to voice messages.
The new feature enables users to choose from three different playback speeds for voice messages: 1.0x, 1.5x, and 2.0x. Apparently, WhatsApp could also support slower playback speeds, but they are not meant for the general public. We don't know when exactly the new feature will be ready for primetime, but we'll keep an eye out for any new info on the matter.