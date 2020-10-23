Get Galaxy A71 with Unlimited plan from Ultra Mobile

Software updates Apps

You will now be able to mute conversations forever on WhatsApp on iOS and Android

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Oct 23, 2020, 5:39 AM
You will now be able to mute conversations forever on WhatsApp on iOS and Android
WhatsApp for Android and iOS has been getting some quite useful features recently, including Face Unlock support that's coming soon to Android, and now Neowin reports that an option to mute chat notifications for more than 1 year will also be available soon to WhatsApp users.

Previously, WhatsApp had an option to mute notifications on specific chats, but the longest mute period was one year. Now, after the update for the app, users will be able to mute a conversation forever, and it won’t automatically un-mute itself. This can be helpful for some people who would like to mute a conversation and not have it un-mute itself when the selected time period had run out.

To mute a chat or conversation, you have to long-press on a chat, then select the mute icon, and pick “Always”. The new feature works for both individual chats and group chats.

Android and iOS users are both going to get his feature. Additionally, users on WhatsApp Web can also benefit from it by right-clicking on the chat in question and selecting “Mute Notifications”.

In order to get this new update for your Android phone or iPhone, you have to download the newest WhatsApp version from the Google Play Store or from the App Store.

