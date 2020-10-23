Face unlock support coming soon to WhatsApp on Android
It looks like WhatsApp is recognizing that there are phones that don't feature a fingerprint sensor, so owners have to rely on other methods of protecting their WhatsApp conversations. If your phone does feature support for face unlock, you'll be happy to know that you'll soon be able to use it with WhatsApp.
The second major feature we expect WhatsApp to release soon is face unlock support. A new “Biometric lock” menu has been added in the new beta version of WhatsApp, which will replace the current “Fingerprint lock” menu.
The new panel confirms that WhatsApp will let users authenticate with fingerprint, face, or other unique identifiers to open the app. As the title says, the new security features have been spotted in the Android version of WhatsApp, although there's no telling when they will be available for everyone.