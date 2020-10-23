Save on Google Pixel 4

Android Apps

Face unlock support coming soon to WhatsApp on Android

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 23, 2020, 12:49 AM
Face unlock support coming soon to WhatsApp on Android
WhatsApp already offers users security features that allows the lock of the app using various methods. The easiest form of protection involves the fingerprint sensor, but there's another one that's just as easy to use, yet unavailable for WhatsApp users: face unlock.

It looks like WhatsApp is recognizing that there are phones that don't feature a fingerprint sensor, so owners have to rely on other methods of protecting their WhatsApp conversations. If your phone does feature support for face unlock, you'll be happy to know that you'll soon be able to use it with WhatsApp.

WaBetaInfo reports that a new WhatsApp update has been submitted through the Google Play beta program, which adds two important features. The first one is the ability to join a group call even after you missed the initial invitation.

The second major feature we expect WhatsApp to release soon is face unlock support. A new “Biometric lock” menu has been added in the new beta version of WhatsApp, which will replace the current “Fingerprint lock” menu.

The new panel confirms that WhatsApp will let users authenticate with fingerprint, face, or other unique identifiers to open the app. As the title says, the new security features have been spotted in the Android version of WhatsApp, although there's no telling when they will be available for everyone.

