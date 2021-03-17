Verizon's Galaxy S10 series now getting the One UI 3.1 update
As far as the changes go, you should expect some new Camera features, various app enhancements (Calendar, Messages, Duo, DeX), and new Settings like “eye comfort shield” and “game priority mode.”
Along with these new features and improvements, the One UI 3.1 also contains the latest March security patch. If you own Verizon's Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10e, you can check for the new One UI 3.1 update by heading to Settings / System updates / Check for system updates.