Verizon Samsung Android Software updates

Verizon's Galaxy S10 series now getting the One UI 3.1 update

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Mar 17, 2021, 6:39 AM
Verizon's Galaxy S10 series now getting the One UI 3.1 update
Samsung has already released the highly-anticipated Android 11 update for the Galaxy S10 series, and US carriers were quick to provide the update to their customers. Now, the One UI 3.1 update is another matter, as carriers are a bit slower on adopting the new features and improvements offered by Samsung.

But you won't have a problem if you've bought your Galaxy S10 series phone from Verizon. The Big Red is now rolling out the One UI 3.1 update to Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e users (via Droid-life).

As far as the changes go, you should expect some new Camera features, various app enhancements (Calendar, Messages, Duo, DeX), and new Settings like “eye comfort shield” and “game priority mode.”

Along with these new features and improvements, the One UI 3.1 also contains the latest March security patch. If you own Verizon's Galaxy S10, S10+, or S10e, you can check for the new One UI 3.1 update by heading to Settings / System updates / Check for system updates.

