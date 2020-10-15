Verizon starts selling Motorola's One 5G UW smartphone
Motorola One 5G UW indeed supports Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband, which allows customers to download files with speeds as high as 25x faster than 4G LTE. However, this speed is only available where there's coverage. Furthermore, the smartphone will also connect to Verizon's newly announced 5G Nationwide network, which covers 200 million customers in more than 1,800 markets.
Hardware-wise, Motorola Moto 5G UW is a mid-range device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Also, the phone boasts a large 6.7-inch CinemaVision HD+ display, a 48-megapixel quad-camera, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery that includes TurboPower to charge the Motorola One 5G UW in minutes.
New and existing customers can pick this one up alongside Verizon's Do More, Play More or Get More Unlimited plans to get up to $550 towards purchase with trade-in of a qualifying smartphone.