Verizon Motorola Android Official 5G

Verizon starts selling Motorola's One 5G UW smartphone

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 15, 2020, 4:10 PM
Verizon starts selling Motorola's One 5G UW smartphone
Motorola One 5G is not a new smartphone, but it will be for Verizon customers. The smartphone made its debut on the market last month and reached US shores in mid-September when AT&T started to sell it for $450.

Now Verizon revealed that the Moto One 5G UW is available for purchase starting October 15. The bad news is Verizon customers will have to pay $100 more than AT&T's since the Moto One 5G UW costs $550 or $22.91 per month for 24 months. Motorola One 5G UW can be purchased via the online store or the My Verizon app.

Motorola One 5G UW indeed supports Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband, which allows customers to download files with speeds as high as 25x faster than 4G LTE. However, this speed is only available where there's coverage. Furthermore, the smartphone will also connect to Verizon's newly announced 5G Nationwide network, which covers 200 million customers in more than 1,800 markets.

Hardware-wise, Motorola Moto 5G UW is a mid-range device powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Also, the phone boasts a large 6.7-inch CinemaVision HD+ display, a 48-megapixel quad-camera, and a massive 5,000 mAh battery that includes TurboPower to charge the Motorola One 5G UW in minutes.

New and existing customers can pick this one up alongside Verizon's Do More, Play More or Get More Unlimited plans to get up to $550 towards purchase with trade-in of a qualifying smartphone.

One 5G
Motorola One 5G

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
Motorola One 5G
  • Display 6.7 inches 2520 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

