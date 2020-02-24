Samsung Deals

The Galaxy Note 10+ scores a crazy discount on eBay

Eugene Jeong
by Eugene Jeong
Feb 24, 2020
The best thing about Samsung releasing new phones is that the old ones usually drop in price. The Galaxy Note 10+, one of the hottest phones of 2019, has recently just done that, with an eBay deal slashing one-third off the normal price.

The Note 10+ was easily one of the most premium phones of yesteryear, with a price point to match—$1100, to be exact. Now, the phone is just $699 from a reputable eBay seller, making the top-tier flagship more accessible than ever.

The Note 10+ features a gorgeous, 6.8” AMOLED display with a center hole-punch selfie camera, all set in a slim and sleek glass/aluminum design. Along with a whopping 12GB of RAM and a powerful Snapdragon 855 chipset, this phone is more than ready to tackle the new decade.

If that’s not enough to convince you, then the excellent triple-camera setup, great battery life, and signature S-Pen certainly will. If big, powerful phones are your cup of tea, you could hardly do better than the Galaxy Note 10+.

The phone is sold brand new in the 256GB storage variant, and the popular Aura Glow coloring is sure to turn heads. $400 off a recent flagship is certainly an excellent deal by any measure, so be sure to take a look if you’re in the market for an upgrade.


Check out the deal here

