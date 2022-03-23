T-Mobile partners with Red Bull on live action sports and Disney on VR in a 5G Forward blitz

T-Mobile partners with Red Bull on live action sports and Disney on VR in a 5G Forward blitz0
T-Mobile used the 5G Forward event that it teased yesterday to announce a number of 5G-related news such as innovation hubs, developer ventures, and new partnerships with companies like Disney or Red Bull:
- T-Mobile is joining the StudioLAB Innovation Program, partnering with Disney to develop advanced storytelling capabilities using 5G. The companies will explore new immersive fan experiences like Mixed Reality and Virtual Presence. They’ll also test new, more efficient ways to capture, produce and distribute content from the studio and remote locations.
- T-Mobile and Red Bull are expanding their partnership, bringing live action sports viewership to the next level. With 5G-powered drones and cameras, the companies plan to deliver new simultaneous multi-stream experiences to fans. 5G cameras mounted to athletes’ helmets put fans in the driver’s seat, giving them a first-person view of the action in real-time, while 5G-powered drones provide a unique view from above.
Next, T-Mobile will be launching a Developer Kit for devs that will enable them to hook up to its sprawling 5G network without any preconditions, as well as "fuel the 5G innovation ecosystem" with the following initiatives:
- The Tech Experience 5G Hub is a brand-new 24,000 square foot technology innovation center, located just outside of Seattle and right next door to T-Mobile’s National Technology Lab. At the 5G Hub, partners of all sizes can access new 5G capabilities before they’re broadly deployed and work alongside T-Mobile engineers. Learn more about the 5G Hub at techexperience.com/5G-Hub.
- The T-Mobile Accelerator, T-Mobile’s incubator for 5G innovators, is the lead 5G partner in North America for Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform. And now, T-Mobile has teamed up with Deutsche Telekom and five new partners – Beem, VictoryXR, Mawari, Volucap and Immersiv.io – to build new consumer experiences for AR glasses. For additional details on the T-Mobile Accelerator, visit t-mobileaccelerator.com.
- T-Mobile Ventures, the Un-carrier’s 5G-focused fund, is investing in SignalWire and Spectro Cloud. SignalWire is an early leader in Software-Defined Telecom, enabling voice, video and messaging APIs for developers to create modern communications applications. Spectro Cloud is a Kubernetes enterprise management platform.
