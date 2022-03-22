T-Mobile schedules mysterious '5G Forward' March 23 event; here's how to watch it live

T-Mobile schedules mysterious '5G Forward' March 23 event; here's how to watch it live0
What's definitely (a little) unexpected is that said March 23 event hasn't been promoted in any way, shape, or form until today. It doesn't feel like T-Mo's M.O. to drop the news of a big launch of some sort via a 76-word press release just 24 hours ahead of actually announcing... the thing, so we're left assuming this probably won't be a huge deal after all.
The previous T-Mobile event teased at the last minute also didn't amount to much, and on top of everything, the nation's second-largest wireless service provider literally just introduced a few new ultra-affordable 5G plans.
Even with all that in mind, however, we can't help but feel (moderately) excited to see the "latest steps the company is taking to drive 5G forward." If you share that sentiment, you might want to join us in watching the shindig live starting at 10 am Pacific (1 pm Eastern) tomorrow, March 23 on T-Mobile's official website.
While CEO Mike Sievert will not be present, further suggesting we're not looking at any (more) industry-disrupting moves (for the time being), President of Technology Neville Ray is confirmed as the event's headliner, with a trio of other senior executives set to join Ray to unveil... something connected to the fastest and most widespread 5G signal in the US.
Given that Verizon has started to make real progress in the 5G speed arena on a larger and larger scale with crucial C-band help, Magenta could share its own updated vision for deploying the latest spectrum purchased and making its towering network even better.
