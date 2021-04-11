Sony now focusing on mobile rather than PlayStation exclusives
Well, it looks like Sony is more interesting in focusing its resources elsewhere rather than investing in PlayStation 5 exclusives. A recent report by Bloomberg paints a rather unfavorable picture for the Japanese giant, which doesn't seem that interested in backing up the PlayStation 5 with exclusives or even smaller titles made by its own studios.
- Promote the vision, mission, strategy for mobile game development within PlayStation Studios and be responsible for driving the business unit commercial success and profitability.
- Build and execute against a mobile 3-5yr business plan, outlining growth targets, resources needs & KPI’s.
- Partner with PlayStation Studios Leadership Team to develop mobile product roadmap for a 3-5-year time frame.
- Manage existing mobile slate already in development while delivering against revenue and profitability goals.
Judging by the listing's wording, it's probably safe to assume that Sony already has some mobile games in the works. Many of these games are probably ports of Sony's most popular console exclusives, but they can also be standalone titles set in the same universe.
Once Sony finds the right person to bring its famous franchises to mobile, we'll learn more about the nature of this sudden switch in strategy. Obviously, the fact that Sony has decided to bring some of its most successful games to mobile doesn't mean that PlayStation 5 owners will no longer get exclusives going forward, it's just that new IPs are less likely to happen.