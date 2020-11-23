iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Sony Games

PlayStation 5 restock sales for Black Friday

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Nov 23, 2020, 7:36 AM
PlayStation 5 restock sales for Black Friday
Here we go again - the new PlayStation 5 is officially released on sale, but you can't get availability before Walmart, Best Buy, Target or Amazon restock the batch. At the same time, the Black Friday deals time on PlayStation 5 games and paraphernalia is fast approaching, and you are at a loss.

Fret not, as retailers are running a PlayStation 5 restock update posting game that lists the fresh batches release date and time as soon as they get them. As you can see, the last PS5 restock times were at Best Buy and Target, and Kohl's had some stock that sold out in minutes, too:

  • Nov 22 - 6:36 AM EST Best Buy PS5 Digital Edition Out of Stock
  • Nov 22 - 6:24 AM EST Best Buy PS5 Digital Edition In Stock for $399.99
  • Nov 20 - 11:56 AM EST Target PS5 Digital Edition Out of Stock
  • Nov 20 - 11:50 AM EST Target PS5 Digital Edition In Stock

Even then, thieves have been jacking Amazon's PlayStation 5 shipments lately, so you'd better both hurry and arm yourself with patience, as right now, PlayStation 5 availability is guaranteed only on eBay at a higher price but that will change as Black Friday nears. Check out the PlayStation 5 price and stock availability at major retailers below.

Where to buy the PlayStation 5? Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon restock schedule


  • Walmart PlayStation 5 Black Friday restock deal: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 25
  • Best Buy PlayStation 5 restock: by November 25
  • Target PlayStation 5 restock: by November 26
  • Amazon PlayStation 5 restock: by November 27
  • GameStop PlayStation 5 restock: November 27 (in-store only)


