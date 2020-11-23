PlayStation 5 restock sales for Black Friday
Fret not, as retailers are running a PlayStation 5 restock update posting game that lists the fresh batches release date and time as soon as they get them. As you can see, the last PS5 restock times were at Best Buy and Target, and Kohl's had some stock that sold out in minutes, too:
- Nov 22 - 6:36 AM EST Best Buy PS5 Digital Edition Out of Stock
- Nov 22 - 6:24 AM EST Best Buy PS5 Digital Edition In Stock for $399.99
- Nov 20 - 11:56 AM EST Target PS5 Digital Edition Out of Stock
- Nov 20 - 11:50 AM EST Target PS5 Digital Edition In Stock
Even then, thieves have been jacking Amazon's PlayStation 5 shipments lately, so you'd better both hurry and arm yourself with patience, as right now, PlayStation 5 availability is guaranteed only on eBay at a higher price but that will change as Black Friday nears. Check out the PlayStation 5 price and stock availability at major retailers below.
Where to buy the PlayStation 5? Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon restock schedule
- Walmart PlayStation 5 Black Friday restock deal: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 25
- Best Buy PlayStation 5 restock: by November 25
- Target PlayStation 5 restock: by November 26
- Amazon PlayStation 5 restock: by November 27
- GameStop PlayStation 5 restock: November 27 (in-store only)
Best PlayStation 5 accessories: DualSense controllers, charging stations, remotes, cameras and headphones
All PlayStation 5 exclusives and game titles available at launch
- Assassin's Creed: Valhalla
- Astro's Playroom
- Borderlands 3
- Bugsnax
- Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War
- Demon's Souls
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- DIRT 5
- Fortnite
- Godfall
- Maneater
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Remastered
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- NBA 2K21
- No Man's Sky: The Next Generation
- Observer: System Redux
- Overcooked: All You Can EatSackboy: A Big Adventure
- Watch Dogs Legion
Story timeline
This story is part of:Black Friday 2020 (14 updates)