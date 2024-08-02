Somebody just waltz into a Starbucks with Pixel 9 Pro Fold and we are now more excited about it
Leaks about Google's Pixel 9 lineup continue to roll in, with the latest one showing us the Pixel 9 Pro Fold in the flesh.
Google's second-generation foldable phone was spotted in a cafe, presumably a Taiwanese Starbucks. Its photo was posted on a Facebook group and published by Android Authority. The person using the device placed it on a stand, so its back was facing the camera. And even though the phone is shrouded in a case, there's no mistaking that it's the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
The color variant we see here is black and it's covered in an off-white official case.
Though there have been countless Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaks so far and Google has even given us a sneak peek at it, nothing compares to a photo of the actual device.
The phone is said to be thinner than the Pixel Fold, but you can't tell that from this photo. Unlike its predecessor, it appears to unfold completely flat.
We also get to see the phone's 6.3-inch outer screen and its pinhole camera in the picture as well as the cutouts for a microphone and speaker on the top.
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be formally unveiled on August 13 alongside the Pixel 9 trio but unlike Google's new conventional flagship, you will have to wait until September 4 to get your hands on it.
It's tipped to get Google's new AI features and will be priced the same as its predecessor, which starts at $1,799.
As rumors had claimed, the phone has a narrower and taller design than the Pixel Fold. Its redesigned camera island doesn't seem as thick as leaks had indicated, though it might look that way because of the case.
The inner display was not photographed, but from leaks we know that it will have a narrower aspect ratio, symmetrical bezels, and a camera housed in a circular cutout.
Today's leak has us hoping that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have more personality than renders let on and it might once again prove to be one of the best foldables around.
