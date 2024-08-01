New Pixel 9 Pro Fold leak reveals the US prices and key AI features of Google's next-gen foldable





How do we know all that about the impending second-gen Pixel Fold , which will apparently inexplicably be called ? Thanks to a bunch of revealing reports from highly reputable sources, culminating with How do we know all that about the impending second-gen, which will apparently inexplicably be called Pixel 9 Pro Fold ? Thanks to a bunch of revealing reports from highly reputable sources, culminating with a new 91mobiles story today that includes no less than 14 official-looking promotional images and two (rather predictable) US price points.

This is how much the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will (probably) cost





$1,799 with 256GB storage;

$1,919 in a 512GB variant.



Is that affordable? Not at all. Is it surprising? Also no. Are we a little disappointed? Absolutely. That's because the whole mobile tech world is hoping foldable phones will eventually become more accessible to the masses, and while that's definitely already true for clamshell models like the Motorola Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2023) , book-style devices are still prohibitively priced, at least in markets like the US.









Pixel Fold Galaxy Z Fold 6 Pixel 9 Pro Fold are guaranteed to remain an unaffordable luxury for most prospective buyers this holiday season. The OG, in case you're wondering, was released at recommended prices of $1,799 and $1,919 as well in 256 and 512 gig storage configurations respectively, while thetechnically starts at an even higher $1,900. Samsung's brilliant launch deals have certainly improved the mainstream appeal of the company's latest foldable super-flagship... a little, but both the Z Fold 6 andFold are guaranteed to remain an unaffordable luxury for most prospective buyers this holiday season.

These are some of the most important Pixel 9 Pro Fold selling points





8-inch Super Actua Flex inner display and 6.3-inch Actua outer display;

Gemini integration;

Circle to Search;

"Advanced" triple rear camera system with "innovative" AI capabilities;

Magic Editor, Best Take, and Add Me camera features;

Titan M2 chip and built-in VPN for total online protection against all kinds of security threats.



Just like with previous Pixel devices, it appears that Google is planning to focus a large part of its advertising efforts this year on usability, convenience, and general user experience aspects. That means the specifications we typically tend to highlight when talking about a new phone will take a backseat to the search giant's AI magic, unique photography editing tools, and privacy protection capabilities, for instance.









's two screens compared to the first-gen Pixel Fold Galaxy Z Fold 6 , as well as the Still, the enhanced size of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold 's two screens compared to the first-genis likely to get even more marketing attention than buzz-worthy AI technologies, undeniably setting Google's next big foldable apart from the aforementioned, as well as the OnePlus Open

And these are all the other (previously rumored) Pixel 9 Pro Fold specs





Google Tensor G4 processor;

2152 x 2076 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate support, and 1600 nits HDR brightness for the 8-inch primary foldable screen;

2424 x 1080 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate capabilities, and 1800 nits HDR brightness for the 6.3-inch secondary panel;

48 + 10.5 + 10.8MP triple rear-facing cameras;

10MP front-facing snapper;

10MP cover camera;

12 and 16GB RAM options;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;

5,000mAh battery;

Android 15 ;

; Seven years of security updates and Pixel Drops.



Yes, it's absolutely natural to be interested in all these specifications in addition to the aforementioned Pixel 9 Pro Fold features and capabilities, and yes, we strongly advise you to take everything into consideration before making your next foldable buying decision.









The Pixel 9 Pro Fold will clearly be better than its already pretty well-reviewed predecessor in a number of important ways, packing a faster processor, bigger screens, more memory, more storage (in a top-of-the-line variant with a currently unknown price point), a slightly larger battery, and most likely, better cameras as well.





Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , however, it remains to be seen how this bad boy will perform out in the real world, especially in terms of durability and raw power.