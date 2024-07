Google officially introduces Pixel 9 Pro Fold on socials and website

Pixel 9 Pro





The magical folding phone is - no points for guessing right - theFold, which is what Google's nextwill be called instead of the Pixel Fold 2 . The letter is being written on the phone's outer screen, which seems narrower when compared to the Pixel Fold , and it unfolds to reveal the inner display, which has slimmer and symmetrical bezels.You can't entirely see the inner screen in the video, but from previous leaks , we know it will have a thinner and narrower aspect ratio. Also, the inner camera will now be housed in a cutout in the left part of the screen instead of the bezel, but that detail has been left out in the video.The 30-second clip also shows us the phone's rear, confirming that the horizontal camera bar has been tossed out for a new camera island design.The phone is reportedly 2mm slimmer than the outgoing device and three of its five cameras apparently feature smaller sensors than last year's model. Whether this will prevent the phone from making it to the best camera phones of 2024 list remains to be seen.Since last year'swas released before Google's push into AI, this will be the company's firstbuilt around AI and it's being marketed as such. Google says theFold is a "foldable phone built for the Gemini era."In addition to releasing this teaser, Google has also put up a photo of the phone on its website . It will be fully unveiled on August 13.