Google officially introduces Pixel 9 Pro Fold on socials and website
Almost every year, it's the same story. Leakers reveal pretty much everything about Pixel phones before they are released and to get back at them, Google releases high-res photos or videos of its upcoming products before launch events. Earlier today, the company showed us the Pixel 9 Pro, and now, it has uploaded a teaser video for its second-generation foldable phone, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
In addition to releasing this teaser, Google has also put up a photo of the phone on its website. It will be fully unveiled on August 13.
The video starts with someone asking Google's AI chatbot Gemini to write a breakup letter to their old phone, telling it that it's being dumped for "something that feels magical" and "is unfolding in new ways."
The magical folding phone is - no points for guessing right - the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, which is what Google's next foldable phone will be called instead of the Pixel Fold 2. The letter is being written on the phone's outer screen, which seems narrower when compared to the Pixel Fold, and it unfolds to reveal the inner display, which has slimmer and symmetrical bezels.
You can't entirely see the inner screen in the video, but from previous leaks, we know it will have a thinner and narrower aspect ratio. Also, the inner camera will now be housed in a cutout in the left part of the screen instead of the bezel, but that detail has been left out in the video.
The 30-second clip also shows us the phone's rear, confirming that the horizontal camera bar has been tossed out for a new camera island design.
The phone is reportedly 2mm slimmer than the outgoing device and three of its five cameras apparently feature smaller sensors than last year's model. Whether this will prevent the phone from making it to the best camera phones of 2024 list remains to be seen.
Since last year's Pixel Fold was released before Google's push into AI, this will be the company's first foldable phone built around AI and it's being marketed as such. Google says the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a "foldable phone built for the Gemini era."
