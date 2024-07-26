More Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaked renders have surfaced showing the device's two colorways





The Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Porcelain | Images credit — OnLeaks/91Mobiles





Pixel 9 Pro Fold ditches the wider aspect ratio of the Pixel Fold , opting for a taller cover screen and a larger inner folding screen. This latest model is set to sport a more traditional foldable phone design compared to its predecessor, the Pixel Fold . One of the most noticeable changes is the new aspect ratio. TheFold ditches the wider aspect ratio of the, opting for a taller cover screen and a larger inner folding screen.





This means the cover screen now has a centered punch-hole cutout and more generous bezels, while the inner screen also gets a punch-hole cutout, this time in the top right corner. Both screens are said to boast symmetrical bezels for a sleek look.





The Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Obsidian | Images credit — OnLeaks/91Mobiles





Let's talk specs

Cover Screen: 6.3 inches, Actua Front display technology

Inner Screen: 8 inches, Super Actua Flex display technology



These displays are a significant upgrade from the Pixel Fold 's 5.8-inch and 7.6-inch screens, and the curved edges of the cover screen should also make the phone easier to handle. On the back, you'll find a major redesign of the camera module. Instead of a single horizontal strap like the Pixel Fold , the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a large square module housing two oval-shaped modules for the camera sensors and an LED flash. The volume rocker and power buttons are conveniently located on the right edge of the device.



Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to be powered by Google's own Tensor G4 chipset, a step up from the Tensor G2 found in the previous model. This could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM for smooth multitasking.



As for the cameras, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might sport a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. The front-facing camera is expected to be a 10MP shooter.



While these specs are based on rumors and leaks, they paint a picture of a foldable phone that could be a major contender in the market. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's updated design, larger displays, and powerful chipset could make it a compelling choice for those looking for a foldable device.