More Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaked renders have surfaced showing the device's two colorways

By
Anticipation is building for the Made by Google August 13th event, where the company is expected to unveil the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, its latest foray into the world of foldable smartphones. Even though we have already seen the device in all its glory, both officially and unofficially, that hasn't stopped the rumor mill from going into overdrive. Now, additional leaked images have surfaced, giving us a clear glimpse of the device, revealing a sleek design in Obsidian and Porcelain colors.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Porcelain | Images credit — OnLeaks/91Mobiles

This latest model is set to sport a more traditional foldable phone design compared to its predecessor, the Pixel Fold. One of the most noticeable changes is the new aspect ratio. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold ditches the wider aspect ratio of the Pixel Fold, opting for a taller cover screen and a larger inner folding screen.

This means the cover screen now has a centered punch-hole cutout and more generous bezels, while the inner screen also gets a punch-hole cutout, this time in the top right corner. Both screens are said to boast symmetrical bezels for a sleek look.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Obsidian | Images credit — OnLeaks/91Mobiles

Let's talk specs


  • Cover Screen: 6.3 inches, Actua Front display technology
  • Inner Screen: 8 inches, Super Actua Flex display technology

These displays are a significant upgrade from the Pixel Fold's 5.8-inch and 7.6-inch screens, and the curved edges of the cover screen should also make the phone easier to handle. On the back, you'll find a major redesign of the camera module. Instead of a single horizontal strap like the Pixel Fold, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold features a large square module housing two oval-shaped modules for the camera sensors and an LED flash. The volume rocker and power buttons are conveniently located on the right edge of the device.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is rumored to be powered by Google's own Tensor G4 chipset, a step up from the Tensor G2 found in the previous model. This could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM for smooth multitasking.

As for the cameras, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold might sport a 48MP main camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP telephoto lens. The front-facing camera is expected to be a 10MP shooter.

While these specs are based on rumors and leaks, they paint a picture of a foldable phone that could be a major contender in the market. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's updated design, larger displays, and powerful chipset could make it a compelling choice for those looking for a foldable device.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.



