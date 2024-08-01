Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

A new leak hints that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be thin but still quite heavy

Later this month, on August 13, Google is set to unveil its new Pixel 9 series, and leaks have been coming in non-stop. The latest buzz is about its second-generation foldable, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is set to be one of the slimmest yet heaviest foldables on the market


A recent report sheds light on the dimensions of the next foldable, claiming that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm when unfolded and 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm when folded. Moreover, the foldable might weigh around 257 grams, making it one of the heavier options in its category.

However, Google has managed to reduce the weight of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold by about 10% compared to its predecessor, the Pixel Fold, which weighs 283 grams. The new foldable is also slimmer, measuring 5.1mm when unfolded compared to the Pixel Fold’s 5.8mm.

Actually, one of the biggest gripes about the first Pixel Fold was its size and, more importantly, its weight. So, I think it is great to see that with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google has tackled both issues. By making it lighter and slimmer, the new foldable is more in line with what the competition offers.

With its reported dimensions, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be slimmer than its main rival, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6. Specifically, it will be 1.6mm thinner when folded and 0.4mm thinner when unfolded. However, it will be heavier, as the Fold 6 comes in at just 239 grams.

Google has recently given us a sneak peek at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. | Video credit – Google

However, both Google's and Samsung's foldables fall short compared to their Chinese competitors in terms of weight and slimness. Take Honor’s Magic V3, for example – it is just 4.35mm thin when unfolded and weighs less than 230 grams.

Similarly, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 4 weighs just 226 grams and measures 4.6mm thick when unfolded. The OnePlus Open is slightly thicker, coming in at 5.8mm when unfolded, which is more than the upcoming Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but it still manages to be lighter.

Recommended Stories
The Pixel 9 series will include four phones this time: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As I mentioned earlier, Google will unveil them all in just two weeks, so we will have all the details soon. Along with the smartphones, we are expecting the next-gen Pixel Watch 3 and the debut of the Pixel Buds Pro 2.
