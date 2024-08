A new leak hints that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be thin but still quite heavy

Pixel 9 Pro

Google has recently given us a sneak peek at the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. | Video credit – Google

However, both Google's and Samsung's foldables fall short compared to their Chinese competitors in terms of weight and slimness. Take Honor’s Magic V3, for example – it is just 4.35mm thin when unfolded and weighs less than 230 grams.



Similarly, the Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 4 weighs just 226 grams and measures 4.6mm thick when unfolded. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, but it still manages to be lighter.



The Pixel 9 series will include four phones this time: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold. As I mentioned earlier, Google will unveil them all in just two weeks, so we will have all the details soon. Along with the smartphones, we are expecting the next-gen Pixel Watch 3 and the debut of the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Later this month, on August 13, Google is set to unveil its new Pixel 9 series, and leaks have been coming in non-stop. The latest buzz is about its second-generation foldable, theFold. A recent report sheds light on the dimensions of the next foldable, claiming that theFold will be 155.2 x 150.2 x 5.1mm when unfolded and 155.2 x 77.1 x 10.5mm when folded. Moreover, the foldable might weigh around 257 grams, making it one of the heavier options in its category.However, Google has managed to reduce the weight of theFold by about 10% compared to its predecessor, the Pixel Fold , which weighs 283 grams. The new foldable is also slimmer, measuring 5.1mm when unfolded compared to the Pixel Fold’s 5.8mm.Actually, one of the biggest gripes about the firstwas its size and, more importantly, its weight. So, I think it is great to see that with theFold, Google has tackled both issues. By making it lighter and slimmer, the new foldable is more in line with what the competition offers.With its reported dimensions, theFold will be slimmer than its main rival, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 . Specifically, it will be 1.6mm thinner when folded and 0.4mm thinner when unfolded. However, it will be heavier, as the Fold 6 comes in at just 239 grams.